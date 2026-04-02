Runway Highlights from Fashion Week AW 2026

The Autumn/Winter 2026 fashion season has officially landed in Shanghai. One idea dominates the runways: reimagined femininity — designs that are bold, confident, and layered with meaning. Silhouettes are complex, textures are rich, and every piece tells a story.

Another standout trend is Neo-Chinese Style, a modern reinterpretation of traditional Chinese fashion. Designers are seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary shapes of Tang jackets. They intricate embroidery to experimental fabric treatments, Neo-Chinese Style bridges the gap between history and modernity.

Arina attended Shanghai Fashion Week to capture the energy, creativity, and narratives behind each collection. Watch her video for the full highlights and a front-row look at this season’s standout runway moments.