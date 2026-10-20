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[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai

by Yang Jian
October 20, 2026
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[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: The Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai's Lujiazui skyline under cloudy skies on Tuesday.

Super Typhoon Champi is likely to enter the East China Sea on Friday night or Saturday, as its outer cloud bands combine with cold air to bring rain and strong winds to Shanghai.

At 8am on Tuesday, the storm's center was about 1,780 kilometers east and slightly south of Taipei over the northwestern Pacific, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Champi is expected to move north-northeast after entering the East China Sea. Its track remains uncertain and forecasters have not ruled out a landfall in northern Taiwan followed by another on the Fujian Province coast.

Shanghai's weather outlook

Rain is forecast from Friday afternoon through Sunday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected from Friday night into Saturday. Heavy downpours are possible, with peak rainfall of 30 to 40 millimeters an hour.

Gusts are forecast to reach force 6 to 7, rising to force 8 to 9 along rivers and the coast.

On the Beaufort scale, force 6 to 7 winds set large branches and whole trees swaying, make umbrellas difficult to handle and make walking into the wind harder. Force 8 to 9 gales can break twigs off trees and make forward progress on foot difficult.

Before the longer rainy spell, a cold front will bring strong winds and falling temperatures from Wednesday, with brief showers followed by mainly cloudy weather.

[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Typhoon Champi's forecast track from October 20 to 25, issued by the National Meteorological Center.

Maritime preparations

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration activated a Level IV typhoon emergency response at 9am on Tuesday, requiring maritime units to implement their typhoon preparedness plans.

Authorities warned that swells could arrive before the winds and urged vessels to choose suitable shelter, act early and allow adequate safety margins.

Ship operators were told to check engines, steering and communications equipment, secure vessels and strengthen watches. Non-essential personnel aboard vessels that have been out of service for extended periods, or have no propulsion, should be moved to safety immediately.

Editor: Fu Rong

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