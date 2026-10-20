[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai

Credit: Imaginechina

Super Typhoon Champi is likely to enter the East China Sea on Friday night or Saturday, as its outer cloud bands combine with cold air to bring rain and strong winds to Shanghai. At 8am on Tuesday, the storm's center was about 1,780 kilometers east and slightly south of Taipei over the northwestern Pacific, according to the National Meteorological Center. Champi is expected to move north-northeast after entering the East China Sea. Its track remains uncertain and forecasters have not ruled out a landfall in northern Taiwan followed by another on the Fujian Province coast.

Shanghai's weather outlook Rain is forecast from Friday afternoon through Sunday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected from Friday night into Saturday. Heavy downpours are possible, with peak rainfall of 30 to 40 millimeters an hour. Gusts are forecast to reach force 6 to 7, rising to force 8 to 9 along rivers and the coast. On the Beaufort scale, force 6 to 7 winds set large branches and whole trees swaying, make umbrellas difficult to handle and make walking into the wind harder. Force 8 to 9 gales can break twigs off trees and make forward progress on foot difficult. Before the longer rainy spell, a cold front will bring strong winds and falling temperatures from Wednesday, with brief showers followed by mainly cloudy weather.

Credit: Ti Gong