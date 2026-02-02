[SH Buzz] Jan Shanghai is POPPING. 13 New Places to Eat & Drink

With the Western festive season rolling into the Eastern holiday season, usually this in-between month is a down time for the world of restaurants and bars. Not this year. Shanghai's openings are in full throttle mode. Some have been in the works for a while; others popped up so fast on our radar that they must have been built by the Line 7 construction workers. (Does no one else remember when they made that new train station next to iapm mall in two days?!) Anyway, back to F&B – it's time to smack those veins because you just scored your monthly hit of gossip.

First up is... Yongyuan Road, the home to Shanghai's newest lifestyle hub, is buzzing these days with trendy new openings. What started with Aster, has now expanded to include Yarden (a pasta and wine joint); Baxter the Club (an Italian-meets-Cantonese eatery backed by Hong Kong chef and restaurateur Josh Ng, previously of INT); Kai Fine (a Japanese izakaya); Banana Dog (a hot dog shop with creative offerings like a shrimp, mushroom and avocado dog or a spicy beef sauce squid hot dog); Crow Jane (a plant-filled brunch brasserie), and more. Gather your friends (and stretchy pants), there's a lot of novel eating to do in this up-and-coming neighborhood.

Juniper is a European-style bistro that opened at the end of 2025 in E-Universe on Guangfu Road, facing the tree-lined Suzhou Creek. With Parisian brasserie vibes, the menu sees contemporary fare such as duck confit and water chestnut croquettes, foie gras mousse dorayaki, Juniper-crusted salmon, Turkish-style stuffed mussels, lemon-scented Basque cheesecake, plus a highly-curated gin selection (one of the largest in the city), hence the name. There's also a copper still, used for making gin, built into the wall as a decorative element, a further nod to the eponymous botanical. An ideal date night spot, the price point is roughly 200 yuan (US$28.8) a head.

Canadian-style bistro Le Pomme de Terre opened on Yongfu Road also late last year, just below the brand new Nono's space. The contemporary Western menu spans starters (New Zealand mussels with basil and lemongrass, Angus beef tartar, and burrata with cherry tomatoes and pine nut granola), mains (like pan-fried codfish, US beef shortrib, and bamboo forest chicken), soups, pastas, snacks and dessert, plus meat and cheese plates to go with the ample wine menu. There's also an expansive brunch/lunch menu covering the classics (croissant sandwich, avocado toast, eggs benedict, etc.) Prices are friendly, around 100 yuan during the day and 200 yuan at night. A new chapter of artisanal fermentation and wood-fired culinary excellence in Shanghai, O'Mills has opened a higher-end sister restaurant, called O'Mills Firewood Alchemy, on Huashan Road.

What stemmed from its 72-hour slow-cooked fermented sourdough, has bloomed over the years into a strong fermentation culture that extends into its brunch offerings and daily café cuisine. That same commitment to health-conscious consumption extends to its newest venue, through sophisticated plates that lean into cold ferments and wood-fire cooking techniques.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Think a rustic yet refined, seasonally-driven menu with family-style dining dishes like miso soy sauce pigeon, roasted duck with purple carrots and cherry, charcoal braised lamb shoulder with golden ear fungus and morels, and grilled horse mackerel with slow-braised snow daikon, plus elevated wood-fire oven pizzas topped with ingredients like grilled eel, wagyu meatballs, and white miso thick-cut salmon. The bread game has also been elevated, spotlighting high-quality black wheat grown on O'Mills own farm in Xinjiang, along with other Xinjang prdoduce, high altitude vegetables from Longquan, and in-house cured and dry-aged meats. There's an ample brunch menu available daily that follows the same slow-food ethos. The venue offers seating for 58 indoors and space for another 17 on the quaint outdoor terrace. With more upscale eats, expect a higher price point (around 200-300 yuan per person) compared to O'Mills more casual café outposts. Zee Zheng (Fabula, previously of Tai'an Table) has opened Alea in the space directly below his other co-owned concept Fabula on Weihai Road.

Instead of a set menu like Fabula, Alea is more approachable, with a French-leaning (and Chinese accented) wine-bar-style menu. Zheng draws on his fine dining background but applies it to the Ningbo flavors he grew up with (lots of seafood-forward bites) through dishes like smoked king salmon, sea anemone risotto, and grilled Brittany blue lobster with smoked potato mash and a lobster brandy sauce. There's a stellar wine list to match, with an emphasis on French chateaus.

On Nanjing Road W. – a two-in-one venue under the umbrella M% has opened, with a café on the first floor, and Florence-style panini sandwiches (under the name Cappuccetto Rosso) on the second, at pocket-friendly price (around 58-68 yuan per sando). The sandwiches are playfully dubbed tongue-in-cheek names like, Little Chicken, Run, Mamma Mia and Little Grey Wolf, with a dozen options available. Think charcuterie, cheese and veg nestled inside toasted schiacciata bread, with coffee beverages to match.

Stay Lazy is a new Napoli-style pizza joint on Xinhui Road in north Jing'an, with classic pies clocking in at 48-78 yuan a pop. (Almost too cheap, if you ask us.) Aside from traditional toppings, like Margherita, Diavola, and prosciutto and mushroom, there's also a durian 'za on the lineup for those craving out-there fusion. Pastas and nibbles are equally easy on the wallet, making for a convenient lunch choice.

Sushi Shun (鮨瞬Omakase) opened last month along Shimen No. 2 Road, with the most coveted seats going toward the affordable omakase menu (278 yuan a person for the lowest priced set). Other a la carte sushi, sashimi and nigiri options are available, along with Japanese izakaya snacks, small plates and rice bowls.

Brought to Shanghai's carb loving masses by the Mammamia team, Che Pasta swung up its doors at the end of last year in upscale food court Julu758.

Primarily geared toward the lunch crowd (but still bustling for dinner), this is the place for familiar Italian pasta plates that taste like pure nonna cooking. Expect toothsome dishes like fusilli pesto, lasagna, pappardelle Bolognese, rigatoni carbonara, and the like, with most mains falling in the 68-98 yuan range. Make sure to also save room for some of the seasonal chef collaboration pastas.

Zion Credit: Sophie Steiner

On Shanghai's constantly growing cocktail bar front, Toyo-San (previously of Suzu Bar) has opened his own space, Zion, on Dagu Road. It's undeniable Japanese, where 20+ years of practice translates to meticulous technique. The bar focuses on the crafted classics that the Japanese do oh-so well, plus some cleanly presented signatures that fall in the 120-130-yuan range. Cocktails are outlined in the menu with flavor cues (like: refreshing, smoky, woody and fruit), plus their strength and sweetness level. The bar's focal point is a teak counter, where the 14 or so total imbibers can engage with skilled bartenders over straightforward sippers.

Entering a discreet door on the side of Pass Residence along Julu Road and taking an unmarked elevator to the second floor, visitors will find themselves inside Sting & Honey, a dimly-lit dram den with space for up to 80 patrons by underground barman "Bee." The open layout, with 360-style bar stations, encourages conversation, between guests and with the team. Cocktails are made on the spot (read: no pre-batching) and are arranged by style and from lightest to heaviest – fizz, sour, sidecar, negroni, martini and classic remake – of which there are three libations in each category at 108 yuan a glass.

Here you'll find whimsical creations like a smoked salmon martini, strawberry negroni, genmaicha margarita, Korean paloma, and, curiously, a Hot Dog Old Fashioned – a low acidity, yeasty dram that evokes a feeling of drinking a liquid hot dog. Sounds strange, but burger-themed cocktails have worked in the past (at Shanghai's own Pop Corner and at top-rated Malaysian bar Backdoor Bodega), so don't knock it until you try it.

Liao Jien Ming aka Ming (Hope & Sesame Group, winner of Diageo World Class China Bartender of the Year 2024) opened his own spot this past month, A Bar Has No Name. The concept is all about the transition from day into night, a space that lives in the shadows. From décor to drinks, light, reflection and night are common motifs, resulting in a moody, exclusive space. The eight cocktails on offer (presented in one-of-a-kind glassware that further leans into the juxtaposition of shadow and light theme) highlight unsung Chinese regions, utilizing ingredients like Weihai fig leaf, Meishan burnt chili pepper, Shatian yuzu and Yili lavender that showcase the country's natural diversity. Unlike most bars, the bar counter (and street-facing windows) are covered by a semi-translucent fabric curtain, casting shadows throughout the space.

The end of an era, beloved industry hangout The Odd Couple will close its doors at the end of March when its lease lapses. Pour one out for one of the city's best daiquiris.

Neighborhood watering hole and sports bar The Hai, which opened in 2020 on Yongjia Road in the old Kangaroo space is closing up shop by the end of February. However, in the team's closing announcement, they did mention they are looking for a new venue to keep those convival vibes alive.