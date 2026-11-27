Leading into the holiday season, Shanghai's food and drink scene isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and this month's developments bring a little bit of everything: familiar international chains expanding into new neighborhoods, French and Italian dining institutions welcoming new chefs, another addition to the city's ever-growing cocktail scene, and a few bittersweet goodbyes. There's also a new brunch destination on the North Bund, because apparently Shanghai hasn't quite had enough crêpes and coffee. Let's dig in. 1. Off Script – The Pony Up Team Goes Off the Rails

Credit: Ti Gong

The team behind Pony Up has another drinking destination up its sleeve, with the opening of Off Script (戏外), a new bar bringing a little cinematic flair to Shanghai's nightlife scene. Expect a drive-in cinema-inspired concept, with a cocktail menu organized into categories including One Sip, Shot, Temperature, and Texture, alongside non-alcoholic options. It's a different direction from Pony Up's neighborhood-bar sensibility, offering another creative outlet for the team and another reason to extend an evening out beyond the usual suspects. Consider this one for those who like their cocktails with a little plot development. Off Script (戏外), 231 Jinxian Rd, 进贤路231号 2. RAC – French Café Culture Comes to the North Bund

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The North Bund is getting another reason to linger over brunch, with French café institution RAC opening a new location alongside Manner Coffee. Since its debut on Anfu Road, RAC has built a loyal following for its laid-back Parisian café sensibility, with buckwheat galettes, crêpes, eggs, coffee, and a natural wine selection that makes it just as appealing after dark as it is over breakfast. The brand has since expanded across Shanghai, and this latest outpost brings its familiar French-inspired café culture to the increasingly buzzy North Bund waterfront. And with Manner Coffee already drawing crowds to its scenic riverside location, it looks like this stretch of the waterfront is becoming quite the destination for a little caffeine, carbs, and skyline gazing. RAC, 500 Dongdaming Rd, 东大名路500号 3. Chili's – Another One for the Hongkou Crowd

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The American casual dining chain Chili's continues its Shanghai expansion, this time bringing its Tex-Mex-inspired comfort food to Hongkou with a new location. Known for its generously portioned American favorites, the menu covers everything from sizzling fajitas and baby back ribs to burgers, loaded nachos, and its signature margaritas. It's hardly the place to go looking for culinary enlightenment, but sometimes a plate of ribs, a basket of nachos, and a margarita are exactly what the doctor ordered. This latest opening adds another neighborhood option for fans of the American chain as it continues growing its footprint across Shanghai. Chili's, No. 122a, 188 Rui Hong Rd, 瑞虹路188 122a室 4. 1929 – A New Chef, a New Menu, and a New Chapter

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

There's a fresh face in the kitchen at 1929 by Guillaume Galliot, with Chef Fabrice Rosso taking the reins as the restaurant introduces a new tasting-menu direction. While the restaurant remains under Guillaume Galliot's overarching culinary vision, Chef Fabrice, previously of Alain Ducasse's IDAM in Doha, is now leading the day-to-day execution, bringing a renewed focus on ingredient-driven cooking and weaving more of Shanghai's local narrative into the experience. The biggest change is in the format. The main dining room is now exclusively dedicated to tasting menus, with five- and seven-course options, while the upstairs dining space retains its à la carte offering. The new menus include a 780 yuan lunch option, a five-course dinner at 1,380 yuan, and a seven-course experience at 1,780 yuan, with wine pairings available as an additional supplement. For those who enjoyed 1929's original bistronomy approach, this is an interesting evolution toward a more structured gastronomy experience, with a stronger emphasis on the tasting-menu format. 1929 by Guillaume Galliot, 59 Maoming South Rd 黄浦区茂名南路59号 5. Cellar To Table – A New Chef Takes the Helm

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

There's another new chef calling the shots, this time in the kitchen at Cellar To Table. Enter Jeremy Liu, the chef-owner behind neighborhood favorite Bizy, who is stepping into the head chef position. Liu has built quite a following with his decidedly chef-driven approach to casual dining at Bizy Boy, where sandwiches are anything but an afterthought – think house-cured meats, scratch-made condiments, and breads made specifically for each creation. His background also includes stints at upscale Shanghai restaurants Mavis and Netta, so he's no stranger to a more refined kitchen. Liu aims to bring his culinary sensibilities to Cellar To Table, while still maintaining its reputation as a European-inspired wine bistro beloved for its extensive wine selection, handmade pastas, and relaxed courtyard setting. Cellar To Table, 1A, 20 Donghu Rd, 徐汇区东湖路20号1A室 6. Startch It – Shining a Light on China's Lesser-Known Regional Cuisines

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

There's a new restaurant on Guangyuan Rd putting the spotlight on some of China's lesser-known culinary traditions, and it's a rather refreshing departure from the usual suspects. Startch It (as styled in its announcement) is the debut restaurant from young chef Chasel Huang, who is exploring the food cultures of China's ethnic minority communities, with an opening menu drawing inspiration from Guangxi and Hainan and the culinary traditions of the Dong, Miao, Mulao, and Zhuang peoples. Having grown up partly in the US and trained in French cuisine, Huang brings an international perspective to her exploration of regional Chinese ingredients, flavors, and techniques – many of which remain relatively overlooked and, in some cases, risk being forgotten. The current set menu goes for 988 yuan per person, spanning innovative bites like Mulao minority tofu meatballs, Tanka plum-scented salted fish, Wuzhi Mountain free-range chicken, and Dong minority fermented fish, among others. As regional cuisines from Yunnan, Guizhou, and Sichuan increasingly find their way onto Shanghai menus, it's exciting to see a young chef looking further afield and giving lesser-known food cultures a seat at the table. Definitely one to keep an eye on. Startch It, 192 Guangyuan Rd 广元路192号 7. Yun Jin Food Collection (云锦食集) – A Little Taste of Suzhou in Changning

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

A new dining concept has arrived at Changning Raffles City, with Yun Jin Food Collection (云锦食集) opening as the latest sub-brand from Shanghai's Yunjin restaurant group. The restaurant focuses on Suzhou-Zhejiang fusion cuisine, with an emphasis on family-friendly dining, approachable prices (around 150 yuan per person), and an experience that combines food with visual and auditory elements. A new addition to the increasingly diverse dining options around Zhongshan Park, it's one to keep on the radar for local residents looking for something beyond the usual mall dining lineup. Yun Jin Food Collection (云锦食集), Changning Raffles City, 1139 Changning Rd 8. FILA HOUSE Shanghai – The Sportswear Brand Checks Into Hospitality

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Fila has officially entered the hotel business, with the opening of Fila House Shanghai on November 13 at the Shanghai ANTA Center in Qingpu. Developed by ANTA Group and joining Hyatt's JdV by Hyatt portfolio, the 108-room property is the world's first Fila sport-fashion hotel, extending the Italian sportswear brand's identity well beyond sneakers and tracksuits. While the hotel itself is a lifestyle destination built around sport, design, and wellness, the two new dining concepts are worth noting for the city's F&B crowd. On the ground floor, 1911 Ristorante takes its name from Fila's founding year and serves Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, with handmade pizzas, daily handmade pasta, and tableside dining. Upstairs, Privato takes a more refined Chinese direction, focusing on Fujian and Cantonese cooking, with an emphasis on seafood and seasonal ingredients, plus four private dining rooms, including a chef's table. The hotel also features an indoor pool, fitness facilities, and dedicated yoga and Pilates studios. Not a bad place to check into if the goal is to combine a little retail therapy with a proper workout and a plate of pasta. Fila House Shanghai, 555 Panhe Rd 蟠和路555号 9. Doiceful – A Not-So-Sweet Goodbye

Credit: Sophie Steiner