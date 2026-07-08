[China Tech] Fudan Advances Breast Cancer Care with New Oncoplastic Surgery Clinic

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-generation robotics to apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

The Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center has established a dedicated interdisciplinary oncoplastic surgery clinic.

The first of its type in the country, it incorporates cutting-edge plastic surgery into breast cancer therapy to improve cosmetic outcomes and quality of life while ensuring oncological safety and efficacy.

The clinic has hosted several international medical fellows for advanced training and intellectual immersion.

"Empowered by indigenous medical device innovation, cutting-edge surgical expertise, high-standard clinical research, and in-depth global academic collaboration, China's breast surgery discipline is gaining growing worldwide influence," said Doctor Wu Jiong, chief expert of the newly established multidisciplinary clinic and breast surgery physician.

A multidisciplinary team provides optimum breast reconstruction, tailored oncotherapy, reproductive health assistance, genetic counseling, and psychiatric intervention for holistic patient management at the clinic.

Wu and his colleagues independently developed a vascular anastomosis supportive dilator and a microsurgical backdrop pad to address rising clinical demands and enhance translational research and original invention. Both devices have medical registration and large-scale clinical application, increasing free-flap breast reconstruction and lymphedema super-micro surgical accuracy, safety, and operational stability.

The team has also led nationwide multicenter prospective clinical trials of novel drugs, therapy regimens, and medical devices. Wu said all trial programs bring in qualified patients from around China.

China has become a global innovator and exporter in breast surgery due to strong domestic technological advances. Surgeons from Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America attend advanced fellowship training at leading Chinese breast facilities.

Chinese researchers offer cutting-edge clinical cases and research at important academic conferences.

Dr Koh Cher Hui from Malaysia praised the center's high-volume clinical practice and said she learned vital skills to use in her local practice.

While visiting the institution, she saw the MDT oncoplastic clinic, where interdisciplinary doctors conducted in-depth case discussions.

"Our MDT teams in Malaysia are smaller in size. "The center's extensive portfolio of ongoing breast cancer clinical trials shows its outstanding translational and innovative research," she said. "This immersive on-site learning experience has been extremely rewarding and insightful."