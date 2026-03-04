[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a "GP" Doctor. Here's How..

Sick? Sprained? Feverish? Tired of waiting four hours to pay 800rmb for ibuprofen? Welcome to the wonderfully weird world of Shanghai's community hospitals, where the doctors are surprisingly nice, the lines are short, and the bills are suspiciously low. That's right – for things like toothaches, fractures, sore throats, or even a dose of acupuncture, you don't need to drag yourself across town to a mega-hospital or pay out the nose at a private clinic. Your neighborhood community hospital probably has it covered. In case you missed it, we did a piece specifically on Community Health clinics that you should check out. Just bring your passport (or Foreigner's Permanent Residence ID if you're fancy like that) and register. Easy. And if you really want to unlock the secret level of the Shanghai healthcare game? Get yourself a "family doctor."

Credit: Ti Gong

So, What's a "Family Doctor"? It's a doctor. That you sort of "contract" at your local community hospital. Not a concierge. Not a private physician on speed dial. Just a real, government-backed doctor who agrees to look out for you – like a GP you actually know by name, who knows what meds you're on and whether your blood pressure is still a thing. It's meant for people who don't want to keep explaining their medical history at every visit. Or for people with kids. Or chronic issues. Or a general sense that something hurts, but you're not sure what, and you'd like someone mildly qualified to weigh in. They'll track your health, write some prescriptions, maybe even remind you to get vaccinated – all without the 3-hour ordeal of a Tier 3 hospital visit. Is it useful? Yes. Is it for foreigners? Also yes. Just requires a bit of paperwork, which we'll get to next.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The "1+1+1" System (Because One Doctor Wasn't Enough) Here's how it works: You contract with: 1 family doctor (local community hospital)



1 district-level hospital



1 city-level hospital

Together, they become your official healthcare squad – like your own personal Avengers, but in scrubs and with fewer explosions. Why do this? 1. You get someone to talk to Your family doctor – the one you actually see – keeps track of your medical history in an electronic health record (don't laugh, it's better than it sounds). Got questions? Ask. They won't ghost you. 2. You get ahead of things Screenings, check-ups, vaccinations, and chronic disease management. All that adult stuff you keep putting off. They'll help with it – or at least remind you it exists. 3. You skip some lines If you're contracted, you can get priority for specialist appointments, tests, and hospital beds at your chosen district and city hospitals. This doesn't mean immediate access – it just means slightly less pain. 4. You refill your meds without the song and dance If a big hospital gave you a prescription, your family doctor can often renew it – especially for stable, long-term conditions. In some cases, you can get 4-12 weeks' worth at once. No more monthly pilgrimages.

Credit: CFP

Does it cost anything? No – this service is completely free! But there's one important condition: you must first complete "real population registration." This is different than the original police registration that people typically do to get their temporary residence permit whenever they move to a new location, or enter China. What is real population registration? It means declaring your residence information to the local neighborhood committee where you actually live, proving that "you live here." If you're a foreigner in Shanghai without a permanent residence card, you also need to do this to show that you reside here. How to register: Confirm your neighborhood committee based on where you live

Go with your landlord to the local police station for in-person registration

Bring your rental contract, passport, and other required documents Tips: Before going, check with your neighborhood committee about the exact requirements and processing times (as these may vary by area). Note: Commercial apartments/serviced apartments usually cannot be used for real population registration. After completing the "real population registration," your information will be recorded in Shanghai's national health registry. So the hospitals will be able to locate this information themselves. Once you've completed real population registration, how do you sign up with a family doctor? Option 1: Open the "Healthcare Cloud 健康云" app or the WeChat mini-program "Healthcare Cloud Pro 健康云Pro" Select "Home Medical Services" and follow the steps to sign up

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Option 2: Use the "Government Online-Offline Shanghai 随申办" app or its WeChat mini-program Search "家医服务 Home Medical Services" and follow the steps

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Option 3: Visit your chosen community hospital in person and sign up at the desk. If there is any confusion with the staff, show them this: 我想签约家庭医生.

How long does the contract last?

The agreement is valid for one year. If you don't request to change or cancel it, it can be renewed with your consent. If you move or other circumstances change, you can terminate the current contract and sign a new one in your new location. Question: Can I sign up for a "family doctor" in a different location than where I live? Yes, you can!