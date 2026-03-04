[Expats ailments]
Wechat
Shanghai

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a "GP" Doctor. Here's How..

by Zhu Yile
March 4, 2026
Share Article:
Caption: Shot by Arina Yakupova, Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Arina Yakupova.

Sick? Sprained? Feverish? Tired of waiting four hours to pay 800rmb for ibuprofen?

Welcome to the wonderfully weird world of Shanghai's community hospitals, where the doctors are surprisingly nice, the lines are short, and the bills are suspiciously low.

That's right – for things like toothaches, fractures, sore throats, or even a dose of acupuncture, you don't need to drag yourself across town to a mega-hospital or pay out the nose at a private clinic. Your neighborhood community hospital probably has it covered. In case you missed it, we did a piece specifically on Community Health clinics that you should check out.

Just bring your passport (or Foreigner's Permanent Residence ID if you're fancy like that) and register. Easy.

And if you really want to unlock the secret level of the Shanghai healthcare game? Get yourself a "family doctor."

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Mr Oleg is having his wisdom tooth removed at a community hospital in Shanghai.

So, What's a "Family Doctor"?

It's a doctor. That you sort of "contract" at your local community hospital.

Not a concierge. Not a private physician on speed dial. Just a real, government-backed doctor who agrees to look out for you – like a GP you actually know by name, who knows what meds you're on and whether your blood pressure is still a thing.

It's meant for people who don't want to keep explaining their medical history at every visit. Or for people with kids. Or chronic issues. Or a general sense that something hurts, but you're not sure what, and you'd like someone mildly qualified to weigh in.

They'll track your health, write some prescriptions, maybe even remind you to get vaccinated – all without the 3-hour ordeal of a Tier 3 hospital visit.

Is it useful? Yes. Is it for foreigners? Also yes. Just requires a bit of paperwork, which we'll get to next.

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Mr. Owais undergoing rehabilitation treatment at a community hospital in Jing'an District.
[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A thank-you letter from Mr. Owais to the medical staff.

The "1+1+1" System (Because One Doctor Wasn't Enough)

Here's how it works:

You contract with:

  • 1 family doctor (local community hospital)
  • 1 district-level hospital
  • 1 city-level hospital

Together, they become your official healthcare squad – like your own personal Avengers, but in scrubs and with fewer explosions.

Why do this?

1. You get someone to talk to

Your family doctor – the one you actually see – keeps track of your medical history in an electronic health record (don't laugh, it's better than it sounds). Got questions? Ask. They won't ghost you.

2. You get ahead of things

Screenings, check-ups, vaccinations, and chronic disease management. All that adult stuff you keep putting off. They'll help with it – or at least remind you it exists.

3. You skip some lines

If you're contracted, you can get priority for specialist appointments, tests, and hospital beds at your chosen district and city hospitals. This doesn't mean immediate access – it just means slightly less pain.

4. You refill your meds without the song and dance

If a big hospital gave you a prescription, your family doctor can often renew it – especially for stable, long-term conditions. In some cases, you can get 4-12 weeks' worth at once. No more monthly pilgrimages.

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: CFP
Caption: Family doctor Lu Yong 陆勇 from Hongkou District is visiting an elderly patient at home.

Does it cost anything?

No – this service is completely free!

But there's one important condition: you must first complete "real population registration." This is different than the original police registration that people typically do to get their temporary residence permit whenever they move to a new location, or enter China.

What is real population registration?

It means declaring your residence information to the local neighborhood committee where you actually live, proving that "you live here."

If you're a foreigner in Shanghai without a permanent residence card, you also need to do this to show that you reside here.

How to register:

  • Confirm your neighborhood committee based on where you live
  • Go with your landlord to the local police station for in-person registration
  • Bring your rental contract, passport, and other required documents

Tips: Before going, check with your neighborhood committee about the exact requirements and processing times (as these may vary by area).

Note: Commercial apartments/serviced apartments usually cannot be used for real population registration.

After completing the "real population registration," your information will be recorded in Shanghai's national health registry. So the hospitals will be able to locate this information themselves.

Once you've completed real population registration, how do you sign up with a family doctor?

Option 1:

Open the "Healthcare Cloud 健康云" app or the WeChat mini-program "Healthcare Cloud Pro 健康云Pro"

Select "Home Medical Services" and follow the steps to sign up

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Search the WeChat mini-program "Healthcare Cloud Pro"
[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Select Home Medical Services to enter the page
[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: From top to bottom, you can choose community, district, and city hospitals – let's pick a city hospital as an example.
[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Here you can choose a doctor according to your needs

Option 2:

Use the "Government Online-Offline Shanghai 随申办" app or its WeChat mini-program

Search "家医服务 Home Medical Services" and follow the steps

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Let's take "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" as an example: search Home Medical Services and follow the same steps as in Option 1
[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile

Option 3:

Visit your chosen community hospital in person and sign up at the desk. If there is any confusion with the staff, show them this: 我想签约家庭医生.

How long does the contract last?

  1. The agreement is valid for one year.
  2. If you don't request to change or cancel it, it can be renewed with your consent.
  3. If you move or other circumstances change, you can terminate the current contract and sign a new one in your new location.

Question: Can I sign up for a "family doctor" in a different location than where I live? Yes, you can!

[Expat & Aliments] Expats Can Sign Up for a
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: If you signed up through health cloud, you'll receive automatic contract renewal notifications.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Wechat#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

'Swords into Plowshares:' A 10th-Century Lesson in Unity and Peace
FEATURED
[OPINION]
'Swords into Plowshares:' A 10th-Century Lesson in Unity and Peace
@ Hugo TsengLineMar 19, 2026
[Chef's Table] How Linc Li's 'La Pomme de Terre' Went Viral
[Chef's Table]
[Chef's Table] How Linc Li's 'La Pomme de Terre' Went Viral
With no prior experience in F&B, Linc Li opened a French-Canadian bistro on Yongfu Road and quickly found success.
'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern Xiangsheng with Southern Culture
[News]
De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern Xiangsheng with Southern Culture
De Yun She, China's leading crosstalk troupe, opened its first permanent theater in Shanghai yesterday.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
1

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks
2

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
3

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture
4

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture