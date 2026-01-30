Cambodia Launches Pioneering Vision Centers with Shanghai's Digital Health Model

The newly-established centers, located at Kong Pisey Hospital and Techo Sen Koh Thom Hospital, employ a digital, standardized and one-stop service model. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and big data analytics, the facilities focus on common eye disorders, aiming to enhance early intervention and provide continuous, categorized care.

Under a bilateral health cooperation initiative, two state-of-the-art Vision Health Intelligent Management Centers have been inaugurated in Cambodia. Authorized and supported by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center, this project marks the first international adoption of Shanghai's innovative digital vision health management system.

Local officials noted that the AI-driven intelligent data management system will significantly improve the efficiency, accuracy and safety of eye disease screening and healthcare delivery.

In addition to technology transfer, professionals from the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center are training local medical staff on equipment operation and conducting case-based exchanges. This knowledge-sharing effort is designed to help Cambodian hospitals establish complete and standardized procedures for eye disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

To date, the centers have already conducted eye examinations for more than 100 residents, receiving highly positive feedback.

Officials from the Shanghai center stated that these vision health centers will serve as a replicable model for future expansion into more countries.