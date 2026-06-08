Shanghai Unveils Standardized AI-Driven Eye Care Services

Shanghai has implemented standardized AI-driven eye care services for the community while marking National Eye Care Day. The city is also conducting an international tele-ophthalmology symposium to promote China's smart ophthalmology models globally.

According to the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, which is responsible for the project, Shanghai released unified standards for the Vision Health Intelligent Management Center (VIMC), a fundamental AI grassroots screening system, to refine and regulate AI practice in eye disease management in the city.

Over 400,000 eye exams have been completed since 2022, thanks to the creation of 73 VIMC locations in the city. At community health centers, the AI system can identify over 20 common eye ailments, increasing the referral rate of suspected eye disorders by more than 30 percent.

The city has extended AI eye health services to office buildings and industrial parks via digital tools, launched targeted popular science campaigns, and issued expert initiatives advocating proactive full-cycle eye prevention.