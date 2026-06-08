Shanghai Unveils Standardized AI-Driven Eye Care Services
Shanghai has implemented standardized AI-driven eye care services for the community while marking National Eye Care Day. The city is also conducting an international tele-ophthalmology symposium to promote China's smart ophthalmology models globally.
According to the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, which is responsible for the project, Shanghai released unified standards for the Vision Health Intelligent Management Center (VIMC), a fundamental AI grassroots screening system, to refine and regulate AI practice in eye disease management in the city.
Over 400,000 eye exams have been completed since 2022, thanks to the creation of 73 VIMC locations in the city. At community health centers, the AI system can identify over 20 common eye ailments, increasing the referral rate of suspected eye disorders by more than 30 percent.
The city has extended AI eye health services to office buildings and industrial parks via digital tools, launched targeted popular science campaigns, and issued expert initiatives advocating proactive full-cycle eye prevention.
The 11th Asia Pacific Tele-Ophthalmology Society (APTOS) Symposium brought together global ophthalmologists, computer scientists, and public health professionals to examine standardized, scalable AI and remote eye care solutions amid unequal access to high-quality ophthalmic resources.
The two-day conference focused on clinical translation of ophthalmic AI algorithms, real-world community deployment of automated screening, cross-border technical standard-setting, and young interdisciplinary innovators to translate China's mature grassroots screening experience into replicable international frameworks.
Speakers discuss multi-modal fundus image analysis, AI-assisted visual acuity evaluation, ophthalmic big language models, and primary care workflow optimization.
A session titled Data, Interoperability, and Global Standards in AI & Tele-Ophthalmology addressed critical bottlenecks like unified clinical data specifications, cross-system data compatibility, AI medical device regulation, and clinical effectiveness evaluation for digital eye care products, laying the groundwork for regulated global expansion of intelligent screening services.
The workshop highlighted field implementation, including Asian VIMC-style community screening case studies and cross-border telemedicine collaboration initiatives. Young investigator forums encourage next-generation researchers to pioneer digital eye health technologies that combine China's best practices with global needs.
Participants said the conference aligns global stakeholders toward inexpensive, universal eye care, using China's mature community AI screening model to solve regional ophthalmic medical access gaps.
Editor: Fu Rong