Top Hospital Center Forges Industry Ties to Innovate Medical Robots, Orthopedics Treatment

The National Center for Orthopaedics at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital confirmed that it is partnering with Unitree Robotics to develop humanoid medical robots with lifelike appearances.

Beyond enhanced mechanical flexibility, the anthropomorphic design aims to foster patient trust and deliver human-centered experiences in clinical settings, center officials told a national seminar on advances in orthopedic clinical research in the city on Saturday.



Though the intelligent robots will support hospital patient transfers and routine medical consultations, researchers emphasized that they cannot fully replace clinicians' empathetic communication and precise, nuanced physical evaluations during rehabilitation procedures.

The collaboration marks a key part of the center's paradigm shift in modern orthopedics, breaking the long-standing stereotype that orthopedics relies solely on surgery. It has built a full-chain, multidisciplinary medical cluster covering orthopedic internal medicine, rehabilitation medicine, pain management, osteoimmunology, and orthopedic infection treatment.