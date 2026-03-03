[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai keeps opening stores. But lately, the more interesting question isn't what's for sale. It's what the city is actually building around the act of buying. Walk into the right place on the right afternoon and you might forget you're shopping at all. The openings below share something beyond a press release moment. They ask something of you: a slower pace, a willingness to smell something unfamiliar, to linger somewhere you didn't expect to stay. In a city that has always moved fast, that particular ask is starting to feel like its own kind of luxury.

Peace Incense | 龟宝香居 Documents, the premium fragrance label whose Chinese name reads roughly as "archives of scent," has been quietly one of Shanghai's more thoughtful homegrown fragrance stories since its founding in 2021. Now it's doing something unexpected: spinning off a sub-brand dedicated entirely to traditional Chinese incense. The result is Peace Incense (龟宝香居) and its first location anywhere in the country just opened as a pop-up at Gate M, West Bund Dream Center, running through February 28 before converting into a permanent store at the same address. The brand's spiritual mascot is the turtle, which tells you something. There is no urgency here. The philosophy is natural, refined and leisurely – three words that read like a direct rebuke to every other retail opening happening in this city simultaneously. Nearly 80 percent of the production process is done by hand. The current lineup runs to 11 regular scents plus one seasonal edition, moving across woody, floral and fruity registers. The ambitions, however, are not slow. Peace Incense is targeting 10 locations this year, Tmall goes live in Q1, and the brand is expected to outgrow its parent Documents in store count within three years. Turtle energy on the outside. Something else entirely underneath.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Inspired by the turtle, Peace Incense presents its incense sticks in turtle-shaped boxes. The box appears as a complete turtle, and you lift the shell to access the product – a clever and playful design. Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Zhu Yile

While you're there: Documents' Red House is right next door, a Year of the Horse pop-up that announces itself from a distance. Worth stepping in. You'll find something you want to take home. If you go... Address: Next to Bldg 8, Gate M West Bund Dream Center, 2266 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2266号西岸梦中心8栋旁

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Malbon Golf Malbon Golf is not really a golf brand, and that's the point. The Los Angeles label has built its following on the idea that the game is less about the scorecard and more about who you're walking the course with. A pop-up is now open at Jing An Kerry Centre, no closing date announced, which feels appropriately casual for a brand that has always treated the sport as a starting point for something more social. Landing in Jing'an makes sense. This is where Shanghai's creative crowd already spends its time, and Malbon is clearly here to meet them rather than wait for them to come looking.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

The centerpiece is the 2026 Year of the Horse collection, designed exclusively for China, and it does what the best of these cultural collaborations manage to do without announcing it too loudly. The LA sensibility is still there. So is something else. Also in the mix is Malbon's Performance collection, built around Prutac nylon (Nylon 66) and premium elastane fabrics that promise lightness, durability and the kind of cooling properties Shanghai summers will eventually put to the test. The cut is clean and minimal, which means you could wear most of it nowhere near a golf course and no one would know the difference. The pop-up is also a preview of something larger. Malbon's China flagship opens in Jing'an this March, and this feels like the brand taking the neighborhood's temperature before committing fully. Based on the foot traffic Jing An Kerry Centre tends to pull, they probably already know the answer. If you go... Address: North Zone L1, Jing An Kerry Centre, 151 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路151号静安嘉里中心北区L1

Malbon's 2026 "Year of the Horse" China-exclusive collection Credit: Zhu Yile

More apparel and product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

More apparel and product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

More apparel and product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

More apparel and product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

In-store display of apparel and other products Credit: Zhu Yile

In-store display of apparel and other products Credit: Zhu Yile

In-store display of apparel and other products Credit: Zhu Yile

In-store display of apparel and other products Credit: Zhu Yile 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Ruffwear | 拉夫威尔 Anyone who has spent time in Shanghai's parks and along its riverside paths knows that this city takes its dogs seriously. Ruffwear, the Oregon-based outdoor gear brand for dogs, has clearly noticed. Its first store in China just opened at Xintiandi Dongtaili, and the fit feels right on multiple levels. The space is built around natural wood throughout, pegboard walls keeping things airy and easy to browse, the kind of unhurried retail environment that invites you to pick things up and consider them. Which is exactly what you want when you're trying to figure out whether your dog needs hiking boots. The brand's origin story is the kind that holds up. Patrick Kruse founded Ruffwear in Oregon in 1992 with a single problem to solve: how do you keep a dog hydrated on the trail? The answer was the Quencher, a collapsible bowl that made enough of an impression at its Salt Lake City debut to set the whole thing in motion. Thirty years later the lineup covers jackets, boots, backpacks, leashes and more. The Quencher is still in the range. If you go... Address: Bldg E, Dongtaili, Xintiandi, 111 Ji'an Rd 吉安路111号新天地东台里E栋

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Product display inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Chengwu Global Museum Gift Collection Shop | 呈物全球博物馆 The premise is simple and quietly brilliant. Chengwu has gathered licensed merchandise from some of the world's great museums and put it all under one roof on Wuyi Road in Changning. The British Museum, the National Gallery, the MET, the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, the Shanghai Museum... If you've ever stood in a museum gift shop in London or New York and thought about how much you wanted to bring something home, this is the store that remembered you had that thought. The mix is genuinely eclectic. Van Gogh's Sunflowers, via the National Gallery, has been reimagined as dolls and sun hats. The British Museum's Gayer-Anderson cat, that sleek ancient Egyptian bronze that somehow became one of the Internet's favorite artifacts, anchors its own series nearby. For expats who have spent years ferrying museum tote bags and ceramic replicas back from trips abroad, there is something both convenient and slightly surreal about finding it all on a quiet street in Changning.

Credit: Zhu Yile

A paper-cut lamp from the National Museum of China glows nearby, the kind of object that looks like it belongs in a design magazine and costs considerably less than you'd expect. The seasonal highlight is a plush doll based on a bronze mythical creature from the Sanxingdui Museum in China's Sichuan Province, horse-like and ancient and apparently irresistible, given that it's already a bestseller. The store also carries traditional Chinese wellness teas and runs an in-store book borrowing service, which together give the place a texture that goes beyond souvenir shopping. You could spend an afternoon here without buying anything and still feel like it was time well spent. Though you will almost certainly buy something. If you go... Address: 84 Wuyi Rd 武夷路84号

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

The British Museum Year of the Horse aromatherapy gift set Credit: Zhu Yile

The British Museum butterfly vintage bone china cup Credit: Zhu Yile 2 Photos | View Slide Show

The British Museum Van Gogh table lamp Credit: Zhu Yile

Sanxingdui Museum collection Credit: Zhu Yile

Sanxingdui calendar Credit: Zhu Yile

Additional product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

Additional product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

Additional product displays inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile 6 Photos | View Slide Show