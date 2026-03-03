[First in China]
Changning
Xintiandi
Kerry

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between

by Zhu Yile
March 3, 2026
Share Article:
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between

Shanghai keeps opening stores. But lately, the more interesting question isn't what's for sale. It's what the city is actually building around the act of buying. Walk into the right place on the right afternoon and you might forget you're shopping at all.

The openings below share something beyond a press release moment. They ask something of you: a slower pace, a willingness to smell something unfamiliar, to linger somewhere you didn't expect to stay. In a city that has always moved fast, that particular ask is starting to feel like its own kind of luxury.

Peace Incense | 龟宝香居

Documents, the premium fragrance label whose Chinese name reads roughly as "archives of scent," has been quietly one of Shanghai's more thoughtful homegrown fragrance stories since its founding in 2021. Now it's doing something unexpected: spinning off a sub-brand dedicated entirely to traditional Chinese incense. The result is Peace Incense (龟宝香居) and its first location anywhere in the country just opened as a pop-up at Gate M, West Bund Dream Center, running through February 28 before converting into a permanent store at the same address.

The brand's spiritual mascot is the turtle, which tells you something. There is no urgency here. The philosophy is natural, refined and leisurely – three words that read like a direct rebuke to every other retail opening happening in this city simultaneously. Nearly 80 percent of the production process is done by hand. The current lineup runs to 11 regular scents plus one seasonal edition, moving across woody, floral and fruity registers.

The ambitions, however, are not slow. Peace Incense is targeting 10 locations this year, Tmall goes live in Q1, and the brand is expected to outgrow its parent Documents in store count within three years. Turtle energy on the outside. Something else entirely underneath.

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Peace Incense storefront
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Customers browsing products inside the store
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: As soon as you walk in, most of the space is filled with oversized storage jars, each holding incense sticks.
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: The shop is pet-friendly, and some customers even bring their adorable dogs along.

  • Inspired by the turtle, Peace Incense presents its incense sticks in turtle-shaped boxes. The box appears as a complete turtle, and you lift the shell to access the product – a clever and playful design.

    Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Display cabinet near the entrance

While you're there: Documents' Red House is right next door, a Year of the Horse pop-up that announces itself from a distance. Worth stepping in. You'll find something you want to take home.

If you go...

Address: Next to Bldg 8, Gate M West Bund Dream Center, 2266 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道2266号西岸梦中心8栋旁

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Documents' Red House storefront
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: The brand's popular Sensitive fragrance – a customer favorite
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Fragrances displayed on the table for customers to freely explore and sample
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile

Malbon Golf

Malbon Golf is not really a golf brand, and that's the point. The Los Angeles label has built its following on the idea that the game is less about the scorecard and more about who you're walking the course with. A pop-up is now open at Jing An Kerry Centre, no closing date announced, which feels appropriately casual for a brand that has always treated the sport as a starting point for something more social.

Landing in Jing'an makes sense. This is where Shanghai's creative crowd already spends its time, and Malbon is clearly here to meet them rather than wait for them to come looking.

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Malbon Golf storefront
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile

The centerpiece is the 2026 Year of the Horse collection, designed exclusively for China, and it does what the best of these cultural collaborations manage to do without announcing it too loudly. The LA sensibility is still there. So is something else.

Also in the mix is Malbon's Performance collection, built around Prutac nylon (Nylon 66) and premium elastane fabrics that promise lightness, durability and the kind of cooling properties Shanghai summers will eventually put to the test. The cut is clean and minimal, which means you could wear most of it nowhere near a golf course and no one would know the difference.

The pop-up is also a preview of something larger. Malbon's China flagship opens in Jing'an this March, and this feels like the brand taking the neighborhood's temperature before committing fully. Based on the foot traffic Jing An Kerry Centre tends to pull, they probably already know the answer.

If you go...

Address: North Zone L1, Jing An Kerry Centre, 151 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路151号静安嘉里中心北区L1

  • Malbon's 2026 "Year of the Horse" China-exclusive collection

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • More apparel and product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • More apparel and product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • More apparel and product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • More apparel and product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile
5 Photos  |  View Slide Show

  • In-store display of apparel and other products

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • In-store display of apparel and other products

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • In-store display of apparel and other products

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • In-store display of apparel and other products

    Credit: Zhu Yile
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Ruffwear | 拉夫威尔

Anyone who has spent time in Shanghai's parks and along its riverside paths knows that this city takes its dogs seriously. Ruffwear, the Oregon-based outdoor gear brand for dogs, has clearly noticed. Its first store in China just opened at Xintiandi Dongtaili, and the fit feels right on multiple levels.

The space is built around natural wood throughout, pegboard walls keeping things airy and easy to browse, the kind of unhurried retail environment that invites you to pick things up and consider them. Which is exactly what you want when you're trying to figure out whether your dog needs hiking boots.

The brand's origin story is the kind that holds up. Patrick Kruse founded Ruffwear in Oregon in 1992 with a single problem to solve: how do you keep a dog hydrated on the trail? The answer was the Quencher, a collapsible bowl that made enough of an impression at its Salt Lake City debut to set the whole thing in motion. Thirty years later the lineup covers jackets, boots, backpacks, leashes and more. The Quencher is still in the range.

If you go...

Address: Bldg E, Dongtaili, Xintiandi, 111 Ji'an Rd

吉安路111号新天地东台里E栋

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Ruffwear storefront
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Product display inside the store
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Product display inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile


  • Credit: Zhu Yile
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Chengwu Global Museum Gift Collection Shop | 呈物全球博物馆

The premise is simple and quietly brilliant. Chengwu has gathered licensed merchandise from some of the world's great museums and put it all under one roof on Wuyi Road in Changning. The British Museum, the National Gallery, the MET, the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, the Shanghai Museum... If you've ever stood in a museum gift shop in London or New York and thought about how much you wanted to bring something home, this is the store that remembered you had that thought.

The mix is genuinely eclectic. Van Gogh's Sunflowers, via the National Gallery, has been reimagined as dolls and sun hats. The British Museum's Gayer-Anderson cat, that sleek ancient Egyptian bronze that somehow became one of the Internet's favorite artifacts, anchors its own series nearby. For expats who have spent years ferrying museum tote bags and ceramic replicas back from trips abroad, there is something both convenient and slightly surreal about finding it all on a quiet street in Changning.

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: The British Museum's popular "Gayer-Anderson Cat" aromatherapy gift set – Egyptian Water Lily

A paper-cut lamp from the National Museum of China glows nearby, the kind of object that looks like it belongs in a design magazine and costs considerably less than you'd expect. The seasonal highlight is a plush doll based on a bronze mythical creature from the Sanxingdui Museum in China's Sichuan Province, horse-like and ancient and apparently irresistible, given that it's already a bestseller.

The store also carries traditional Chinese wellness teas and runs an in-store book borrowing service, which together give the place a texture that goes beyond souvenir shopping. You could spend an afternoon here without buying anything and still feel like it was time well spent. Though you will almost certainly buy something.

If you go...

Address: 84 Wuyi Rd

武夷路84号

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Chengwu Global Museum Gift Collection Shop storefront
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Interior layout of the store

  • The British Museum Year of the Horse aromatherapy gift set

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • The British Museum butterfly vintage bone china cup

    Credit: Zhu Yile
2 Photos  |  View Slide Show

  • The British Museum Van Gogh table lamp

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Sanxingdui Museum collection

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Sanxingdui calendar

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Additional product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Additional product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile

  • Additional product displays inside the store

    Credit: Zhu Yile
6 Photos  |  View Slide Show

This is what Shanghai does, and has always done, better than almost anywhere else. It takes things from everywhere, from Oregon and Los Angeles and the British Museum and three thousand years of Chinese incense tradition, and it folds them into something that feels entirely native to this place and this moment. The city has never been precious about where ideas come from. What it cares about is what happens to them once they arrive. Walk into any of these spaces on a Tuesday afternoon and you'll find locals and foreigners and dogs and children and people who drove 40 minutes across the city because they read something online, all of them inside the same room, all of them part of the same ongoing experiment. No other city runs this experiment quite like Shanghai does. And no other city makes it look quite this effortless.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Changning#Xintiandi#Kerry#Shanghai Museum#National Museum of China#Shanghai#Nanjing#Jing An Kerry Centre
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Reaps Tourism Bonanza as F1 Drives up Visitor Numbers
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Shanghai Reaps Tourism Bonanza as F1 Drives up Visitor Numbers
@ Hu MinLineMar 14, 2026
Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
[General]
Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Eight thousand female runner took part in the 2026 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon to celebrate the International Women's Day.
Shanghai Smoking Rate Falls to Record Low
[News]
Shanghai Smoking Rate Falls to Record Low
The city's smoking rate dropped to 18.6 percent in 2024 as authorities stepped up enforcement of indoor smoking bans and expanded smoke-free initiatives.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
1

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks
2

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
3

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture
4

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture