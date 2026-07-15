[First in Shanghai] New Stores, New League and New MJ Show

First in Shanghai is our column series documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast, and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we'll explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means.

Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

EvaLab | 伊娃实验室 With doll fashion becoming a youthful consumer trend, Shanghai's collector toy sector is spreading beyond blind boxes. As China's first full-category doll fashion retail area, EvaLab at Tian An 1000 Trees offers designer doll apparel, accessories, and creative inventions. The new EvaLab store opened on July 5 and covers an area of over 280 square meters. Visitors can explore clothing, wigs, shoes, bags and accessories for cotton dolls, ball-jointed dolls (BJD), MJD, OB dolls, Labubu figures and Disney dolls. The store features works by more than 22 designers, highlighting the creativity and growing influence of the country's original designer scene. Among the highlights is an AI-powered interactive display that allows visitors to interact with their dolls in a new way. EvaLab launched exclusive collections and limited-edition releases, including designer collaborations and special outfits available only at the Shanghai store. New collections will be launched at the venue, along with designer meet-and-greets, product launches, and community activities throughout the year. Address: Floor L, Tian An 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Rd

莫干山路600号天安千树L层

Credit: Bu Guanqin / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Bu Guanqin / Shanghai Daily

Lyfen Life | 来伊份新鲜生活 Lyfen, China's largest snack producer, launched its first "Lyfen Life" store at Wanda Plaza, Wujiaochang, in Yangpu District. Although the layout does not differ much from that of traditional Lyfen chain stores, in terms of product selection, this store focuses on "fresh snacks." Other snacks have shelf lives of a year or more, whereas "fresh snacks" are limited to months, weeks, or days. Some categories also highlight "clean labels," meaning that ingredient lists are kept as simple and pure as possible, with limited use of food additives or preservatives. The "Lyfen Life" store sells crispy puffed snacks and fresh-preserved fruit. Over time, more snack categories will be added including low sugar, fat, calorie, salt, GI, and clean-label formulations. Address: B1, Wanda Plaza, 77 Songhu Rd 淞沪路77号万达广场B1层

Credit: Ma Yue / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Ma Yue / Shanghai Daily

Chinese Professional Baseball League | 中国棒球城市联赛 The newly formed Shanghai Orcas will debut in the Chinese Professional Baseball (CPB) League summer season, another trendy sports league in Shanghai. The season begins on August 13 at the newly refurbished baseball field in West Bund, Xuhui District, and will last over a month. Last week in Shanghai, six teams, including the Orcas, drafted 34 players for the 2026 CPB League. Each team will include foreign players or coaches, making the CPB League international and socially appealing. The regular season will consist of 45 games, with the playoffs starting on September 21 and the best-of-three Championship Series from September 26. The new ballpark on West Bund will also become the only commercially operated baseball venue with spectator seating in downtown Shanghai. The Orcas are coached by veteran South Korean Kim Yong-dal. Other teams include Shenzhen Bluesox, Beijing Loongs, Xiamen Dolphins, Fuzhou Sea Knights, and Changsha Wangwang Want Want Happy. Venue: Baseball Field on West Bund 西岸棒球场

Credit: Ti Gong

West End Musical "Can You Feel It" | 伦敦西区致敬MJ音乐剧 The West End musical "Can You Feel It" will premiere in Shanghai as a tribute to Michael Jackson and The Jacksons. Unlike musicals with traditional narrative structures, "Can You Feel It" is more like a music party. Within two hours, over a dozen brilliant singers and dancers will play the "King of Pop's," greatest hits with a live band. Producer Adrian Grant knew Jackson more than 20 years. He founded "Off the Wall," the first Jackson fan magazine, which reached readers in 47 countries. In 1991, he began organizing annual Michael Jackson tribute performances and welcomed Jackson himself in 2001. "Can You Feel It" premiered in London in May, and will stage five performances in Shanghai, the first stop of its China Tour. Address: New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqing Road W. 高青西路777号前滩31演艺中心