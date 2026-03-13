Win a Sleek 360° Travel Phone Holder from City News Service!

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 99

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a lucky draw for a custom phone holder from City News Service. Five holders are up for grabs, and each selected participant will receive one.

With full 360-degree rotation and flexible angle adjustment, it's incredibly versatile. The material feels premium, and the elegant dark gray design is stylish without being flashy. Once folded, it's small and lightweight – perfect to toss in your bag.

Made with quality materials, the holder has a sleek dark gray finish that looks refined and understated. When folded, it becomes compact and lightweight, so it slips easily into a bag.

It's a handy companion for travel and business trips, and it also works great for cycling or road journeys. At the office, it can hold your phone upright on your desk, reducing the need to constantly look down at the screen. At home, it's just as useful – whether you're following a recipe while cooking or relaxing with a show, the sturdy holder keeps your phone comfortably in place.

Click here to start!