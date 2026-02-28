Win a Time-Travel Dining Experience in Shanghai!
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 97
This week's prize
This week's winner will receive a dining voucher sponsored by Shu Yan Fu (蜀宴赋) – and trust us, this is no ordinary meal.
Get dressed up, transform your look, and "travel" back to ancient China. Enjoy an immersive feast while live performances unfold around you.
Only one winner!
Two vouchers included
- 100-minute experience, lunch or dinner sessions
- Bring a friend or family member to share the experience
Price: From 498-698 yuan (US$72-102) per person
Venue: EKA·Tianwu | EKA·天物
Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd | 金桥路535号
Notice:
Once you receive the dining voucher, please use it as soon as possible in case there are any changes to the event arrangements.
How to Redeem:
Choose your preferred date and whether you would like to book a lunch or dinner session. At least one week in advance, leave a message via the City News Service official WeChat account with your details. We will assist with the reservation and notify you once it has been successfully confirmed.
One of the delicious dishes you'll get to enjoyCredit: Ti Gong
Live performances on siteCredit: Ti Gong
The restaurant's decoration and atmosphereCredit: Ti Gong
Live performances on siteCredit: Ti Gong
Looking for something truly magical to do in Shanghai? This immersive ancient Chinese feast is a must.
● Dinner + Live Show
Enjoy a 10-course Sichuan feast while dancers and actors bring 2,000 years of Chinese history to life around you. Each dynasty features its own performance – from poetic storytelling to powerful drum spectacles. It's a full sensory journey.
● Dress in Traditional Hanfu
Choose from over 200 stunning Hanfu outfits, with professional hair and makeup styling included – for an additional fee of around 99 yuan (US$15). The photos? Absolutely unreal.
● Every Dish Tells a Story
Each beautifully presented course corresponds to the dynasty being performed. Don't miss the signature "Snow-Jade" Ribs – a bold flavor adventure where sweet, sour, spicy, and savory come together in perfect balance.
● No Language Barrier
Every dish includes an English description explaining what you're eating and the story behind it. Plus, enjoy unlimited refills of their signature plum wine – light, slightly sweet, and the perfect pairing for the rich Sichuan flavors.
A girl posing in traditional Chinese attireCredit: Ti Gong
Live performances on siteCredit: Ti Gong
Live performances on siteCredit: Ti Gong
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
