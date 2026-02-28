[Icymi]
Wechat
Shanghai

Win a Time-Travel Dining Experience in Shanghai!

by Zhu Yile
February 28, 2026
Share Article:
Win a Time-Travel Dining Experience in Shanghai!

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 97

This week's prize

This week's winner will receive a dining voucher sponsored by Shu Yan Fu (蜀宴赋) – and trust us, this is no ordinary meal.

Get dressed up, transform your look, and "travel" back to ancient China. Enjoy an immersive feast while live performances unfold around you.

Only one winner!

Two vouchers included

  • 100-minute experience, lunch or dinner sessions
  • Bring a friend or family member to share the experience

Price: From 498-698 yuan (US$72-102) per person

Venue: EKA·Tianwu | EKA·天物

Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd | 金桥路535号

Notice:

Once you receive the dining voucher, please use it as soon as possible in case there are any changes to the event arrangements.

How to Redeem:

Choose your preferred date and whether you would like to book a lunch or dinner session. At least one week in advance, leave a message via the City News Service official WeChat account with your details. We will assist with the reservation and notify you once it has been successfully confirmed.

  • One of the delicious dishes you'll get to enjoy

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • Live performances on site

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • The restaurant's decoration and atmosphere

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • Live performances on site

    Credit: Ti Gong
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Looking for something truly magical to do in Shanghai? This immersive ancient Chinese feast is a must.

● Dinner + Live Show

Enjoy a 10-course Sichuan feast while dancers and actors bring 2,000 years of Chinese history to life around you. Each dynasty features its own performance – from poetic storytelling to powerful drum spectacles. It's a full sensory journey.

● Dress in Traditional Hanfu

Choose from over 200 stunning Hanfu outfits, with professional hair and makeup styling included – for an additional fee of around 99 yuan (US$15). The photos? Absolutely unreal.

● Every Dish Tells a Story

Each beautifully presented course corresponds to the dynasty being performed. Don't miss the signature "Snow-Jade" Ribs – a bold flavor adventure where sweet, sour, spicy, and savory come together in perfect balance.

● No Language Barrier

Every dish includes an English description explaining what you're eating and the story behind it. Plus, enjoy unlimited refills of their signature plum wine – light, slightly sweet, and the perfect pairing for the rich Sichuan flavors.

Click here to start!

  • A girl posing in traditional Chinese attire

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • Live performances on site

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • Live performances on site

    Credit: Ti Gong
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Wechat#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
FEATURED
[MONEY]
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
@ CBB ReportersLineMar 2, 2026
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
[News]
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
The city's 1.82 million primary and secondary students started their 2026 spring semester on Monday.
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions