[Last Call] Got Kids? Get Rugby! Free YMCE Trials This Thursday!

Shanghai parents: Tired of your kid trying to turn the living room into a wrestling ring? Or maybe you're just desperate to get them moving before they morph into another screen zombie. Either way, listen up: YMCE Jr. Rugby is rolling out the green carpet with FREE trial sessions this spring. That's right, no fees, no pressure and no prior knowledge of the difference between a scrum and a sandwich required.

The Pitch (Pun Intended) YMCE Jr. Rugby isn't some after-school yawner. Launched in Beijing and already dragging scores of kids out of the apartment, their new Shanghai squad is backed by local rugby legend Mark Ralph, ELOX, and those fine folks at Butler & White's G. Social. The idea? Get Shanghai's most restless crew... kids aged 5 to 16, out on Wellington College's lush pitch, learning to pass, run, tackle (age-appropriately!), and most importantly, have a little supervised fun.

Credit: Ti Gong

And if you think this is just for international families, think again. YMCE is a glorious blend of local and expat, so your kid will hear as much Chinese as English, plus, rugby's universal language: shouting.

Quick Facts • Ages: 5-16, boys & girls, total newbies or backyard pros • When: Sundays, 10am • Where: Wellington College, Pudong • First crack: February 8 (preseason opener), regular season March 1-May 17 • Cost: First session = free. Full season = 3,899 yuan/US$562 (discounts for early birds, siblings, Wellington folks and anyone who keeps coming back for more mud)

Sign up? Scan the QR code on the flyer, or call 010-6417-3809, or email programs@ymce.com. Show up in sports gear – no blazers, please.

Credit: Ti Gong

Will My Kid Get Killed in Action? Rugby is chaos, but it's organized chaos, with a lot less "everyone chase the ball" and more "learn not to freak out when things get messy." YMCE's coaches are patient, experienced, and know when to step in – and when to let a pack of 8-year-olds pile on each other. Younger kids start with touch rugby (translation: less bruising, still lots of laughs). Older ones? They get eased into the real stuff, safely. But here's the kicker: It's about community, not just competition. Games become family socials. Sidelined parents become instant mates. Even Butler & White's is in on the fun, offering 10 percent off at G. Social in Puxi for anyone who turns up muddy and proud.

Credit: Ti Gong

What's Included? Your fee covers everything: qualified coaches, a proper rugby curriculum, the actual pitch (yes, real grass), and a uniform that looks so good you'll want to Instagram it. Want to bring a sibling? 500 yuan off. Returning for another season? Loyalty discounts await. Wellington College family? Even cheaper. Bargain.