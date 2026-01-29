Eastern Hub Zone Shows How Policy Innovation Works for Global Business

Credit: Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

When Bryan Hanson stepped off his flight in Shanghai on Monday morning, he expected the usual delays of international travel. Instead, the global senior vice president of American diagnostics company QuidelOrtho found himself at his hotel in about 20 minutes. "That's extremely efficient," Hanson said. "This is a world-class facility with a world-class process." Hanson was among nearly 900 participants attending QuidelOrtho's Asia-Pacific annual meeting at the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone through Friday. More than 400 participants traveled from 11 countries and regions, including South Korea, India, Japan, Australia and the United States. These foreign business visitors can enter the zone without a Chinese visa as long as they receive an official invitation from a domestic host and complete advance registration. They may stay in the zone for up to 30 days, with a possible one-month extension if needed. The zone between Pudong International Airport and the future Shanghai East Railway Station is China's first special zone designed mainly for international business exchanges.

Credit: Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

Approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, in February 2024, it covers 0.88 square kilometers, equivalent to about 120 standard football pitches. The G1503 expressway divides it into two sections. The eastern half, about 0.44 square kilometers, serves as the pilot area and is now in operation. "Before the event, our biggest concern was visas and entry procedures," said an overseas participant. "The invitation-based entry was much easier than expected." Foreign participants registered through an online platform at least 48 hours before arrival. After landing at Pudong airport, they followed dedicated signs to a waiting area and boarded shuttle buses to the zone. Immigration officers verified documents through fast-track channels. Customs checks were simplified. Checked luggage was delivered directly to hotel areas. From the check-in hall, the conference center stands on the right. The hotel is on the left. During the conference, employees and executives from different countries walked from the hotel to the meeting rooms.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

At tea breaks, small groups gathered around refreshment tables to talk. Some continued discussions while standing; others paused for group photos. Between sessions, several participants walked through the garden area inside the zone. Chinese employees entered through the domestic entry channel, affording them seamless mobility between the business district and the rest of the city. When meetings ended for the day, overseas executives returned to the on-site hotel. Domestic staff exited the zone. Some foreign participants applied to leave the zone temporarily to visit other parts of Shanghai. "The ease of entry makes all the difference," said Lee Bowman, QuidelOrtho's chief human resources officer. "It allows us to spend more time with our teams and less time dealing with customs or transportation." Bowman added that reduced travel procedures allowed executives to focus on meetings rather than logistics. "This is the best experience I've had entering a business zone." The zone also introduced measures for departure. Participants could complete airline check-in, baggage drop and security screening inside the zone before traveling to the airport. "I travel internationally all the time," Hanson noted. "From an efficiency perspective, this was a tremendous experience."

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

To support the event, the zone's management authority worked with customs, immigration, police, airport operators and hotel groups. A joint service team responded to requests throughout the conference period. Officials said the meeting tested procedures for large group arrivals, departures and repeated entry. Additional staff were deployed during peak hours to manage passenger flow. Zhao Yugang, deputy director of the zone's management authority, said the focus was on how policies operate in daily use. "What we are building is not just a policy on paper," Zhao pointed out. "It is a system people can actually experience – easy to enter, easy to operate in, and easy to leave." The QuidelOrtho meeting was among the largest international business events held at the zone since closed-loop operations began late last year. The zone plans to expand beyond meetings and exhibitions. Future projects include service centers to support companies expanding abroad, research centers and a global medical device platform combining innovation, training and trade. The zone will also expand arbitration, legal services, cross-border trade and international training support. "It is a great experience for people who want to collaborate and do business together," Hanson said.