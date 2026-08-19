First Season of 'Rising Chongming' Event in London Discusses Ecology, Culture

The first season of "Rising Chongming," themed "Go To London," was held at The Building Centre in London earlier this month. Shanghai City Ambassador Jiang Luyao joined British experts in ecology and energy for discussions on urban wetlands and cultural heritage, exploring how major cities can balance development with nature conservation while preserving local traditions.

Credit: Ti Gong

Dongtan, in Shanghai's island district of Chongming, is an important stopover for migratory birds along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, with millions of birds stopping there each autumn to rest and feed. Tina Redshaw, Head of International Cooperation at London's WWT Wetlands, shared the English capital's experience of balancing urban development with biodiversity conservation and protecting habitats for wild birds. Cities are not just for people, she said, highlighting the vital role of wetlands as resting places for migratory birds. She also noted Dongtan's unique ecological value and the potential for further cooperation on sustainable urban wetland management.

Credit: Ti Gong

The discussion moved from ecology to cultural heritage, drawing a parallel between Chongming's homespun cloth and Scottish tartan, both of which reflect the history and identity of their local communities. That raised a shared question: how can traditional crafts adapt to modern life and stay relevant? Scholars and cultural experts explored how digital technology and new media can help preserve and bring new life to intangible cultural heritage. The event concluded with Chinese and British guests using Shanghai-made Hero fountain pens, known for their traditional craftsmanship, to sign an initiative on ecological protection and cultural exchange. They also wrote messages on themed postcards, bringing Chinese calligraphy and painting into the cross-cultural exchange.

Credit: Ti Gong