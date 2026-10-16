Shanghai Looks to Leverage Spillover Effects of CIIE

Shanghai will fully leverage the spillover effects of the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) and a series of flagship investment promotions and matchmaking sessions will be held in the coming month.

The Shanghai Investment Promotion Conference in support of the China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday at the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai (the former site of the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education).

Jointly hosted by the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board and the Hongkou District Commerce Commission, it was aimed at continuously amplifying the spillover effects of the CIIE, deepening international two-way investment cooperation, and working together to chart a new blueprint for mutually beneficial and win-win development.

Over 170 guests gathered for the event, including representatives from foreign investment promotion agencies and business associations based in Shanghai from 16 countries and regions, such as Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

It also welcomed heads of municipal and district-level commerce and investment promotion departments, and representatives from multinational companies based in Shanghai, exhibitors at the CIIE and CIIE liaison officers.