Shanghai Looks to Leverage Spillover Effects of CIIE
Shanghai will fully leverage the spillover effects of the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) and a series of flagship investment promotions and matchmaking sessions will be held in the coming month.
The Shanghai Investment Promotion Conference in support of the China International Import Expo wrapped up on Thursday at the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai (the former site of the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education).
Jointly hosted by the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board and the Hongkou District Commerce Commission, it was aimed at continuously amplifying the spillover effects of the CIIE, deepening international two-way investment cooperation, and working together to chart a new blueprint for mutually beneficial and win-win development.
Over 170 guests gathered for the event, including representatives from foreign investment promotion agencies and business associations based in Shanghai from 16 countries and regions, such as Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany.
It also welcomed heads of municipal and district-level commerce and investment promotion departments, and representatives from multinational companies based in Shanghai, exhibitors at the CIIE and CIIE liaison officers.
Investment promotion tours will be held during the CIIE next month, including city-wide routes of 54 itineraries across eight major sectors such as industry clusters for biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, high-end equipment and fashion and consumer goods.
This will allow domestic and international businesses to gain first-hand insight into the city's industrial development ecosystem, and to facilitate targeted matchmaking between industrial parks and potential investors.
According to city officials and executives from the China International Import Expo Bureau, at the municipal level, key events such as "Shanghai Night" and the "Invest in China – Shanghai City Investment Promotion Conference" will be held.
In addition, three country-specific industrial matchmaking sessions will be staged, targeting business opportunities in Asia, the Americas and Oceania, and Europe.
"We warmly welcome multinational enterprises, investment promotion agencies from both home and abroad, and business associations to participate actively in this series of economic and trade events," said deputy director of Shanghai Commerce Commission Zhang Jie.
Overseas businesses are encouraged to seize the vast market opportunities presented by Shanghai's institutional opening-up and share the benefits of the city's high-quality development.
Deputy director general of the China International Import Expo Bureau Ge Hong noted that it expects businesses and enterprises to fully leverage the CIIE platform to deepen economic and trade cooperation, while the Shanghai delegation continues to capitalize on its home-field advantage, so that together they can develop the CIIE into a key platform for high-level opening up.
Editor: Gao Ceng