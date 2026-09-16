South Korea's 'Corpse-Skin Injection' Draws Safety and Ethics Concerns

A South Korean injectable made from donated deceased-donor skin tissue has drawn renewed attention online, with medical experts warning that its clinical evidence, safety and ethical implications remain unsettled, the 21st Century Business Herald has reported.

Re2O, a skin filler sold by South Korean biotechnology company L&C BIO, is marketed in South Korea, Japan and Singapore. The company says it can reduce fine lines, tighten pores and support the regeneration of patients' own skin cells.

The product, which went on sale in South Korea in November 2024, is made from donated human skin that undergoes decellularization. The process removes cells and genetic material, leaving a collagen- and elastin-based scaffold known as an extracellular matrix. The processed material is then made into tiny particles for injection.

L&C BIO says its patented Alloclean technology removes cells and substances that could trigger immune rejection without destroying the tissue's original three-dimensional structure. The company also says the material is legally produced from skin tissue imported from the United States after approved donation procedures and with its use clearly specified.

The product has been nicknamed the "corpse-skin injection" by Chinese Internet users. L&C BIO says it strictly manages every step from development and manufacturing to distribution, but industry observers have raised safety and ethical concerns.

Re2O generated about 6 billion won (US$4.39 million) in revenue in 2025, according to the Gaoh Investment Research Center. Its revenue reached 8 billion won in the first quarter of 2026 and about 14.6 billion won in the second quarter, bringing first-half revenue to about 22.6 billion won.

Questions remain over the evidence behind the product's popularity. An early study reportedly found smoother skin after treatment, but it lasted only 20 weeks, involved a small sample and included only researchers involved in developing the product. British beauty therapist Ben Taylor-Davies said the results suggested potential for skin repair, while the marketing appeared stronger than the scientific validation.

Xue Ke, a plastic surgery specialist at Shanghai's Gongli Hospital, said clinical data on using donated human dermis in injectable fillers remains limited. He said the product should be observed and followed up for five to 10 years to assess its actual effects.

Chen Youbai, a member of the plastic and reconstructive surgery branch of the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, said current decellularization technology cannot easily remove every cell. Residual material could carry fragments of a donor's genes, he said, while the extracellular matrix's multiple components could make problems difficult to investigate and trace.

Cross-border demand for medical aesthetics has also raised questions about consumer protection. The 2026 China Medical Aesthetics Industry Insight Report said South Korea accounted for 51 percent of destinations chosen by Chinese patients traveling abroad for such services in 2025. Dermatology accounted for 71 percent of their procedures, followed by plastic surgery at 18 percent.

In August, a patient from Guangdong traveled to South Korea for a consultation and received Re2O on the recommendation of a local dermatologist, paying 750,000 won, according to China Newsweek. Another patient received the product twice, in September 2025 and July 2026, and reported finer facial skin and improved dullness one week after each injection.

Cui Haiyan, chief physician of plastic and aesthetic surgery at Tongji Hospital, said donated human skin is a valuable medical resource that should be prioritized for serious medical treatment. She urged consumers not to treat Re2O as a miracle product.