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Minhang
Shanghai

Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities

by Ding Yining, Qin Congcong, Qian Liujie
September 22, 2026
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Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong

Major shopping malls and communities across Minhang are offering a range of events, giving residents more ways to enjoy summer evenings.

The "Thousand-Lantern Festival" at Fanghe Valley transforms flower fields into a dreamlike sea of ​​lights. They're crafted using the techniques of the Zigong Lantern, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, and the venue offers picture-perfect scenery at every turn.

The SoLong Park at Shanghai MixC Mall blends traditional architectural aesthetics with classic folk performances, making it a popular hotspot for residents.

Minhang offers various summer nighttime activities beyond these cultural and tourism events. The Shanghai Beer and Wine Festival at the Sky Mall offers residents a relaxed, leisurely drink experience with fine wines, international cuisine, and live performances.

Todtown Mall showcases over 70 photographs depicting Xinzhuang's century-long transformation.

Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong
Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong
Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong

The Minhang Jiangchuan leg of the "YOTTOY Cup" Pickleball Tournament, part of the 2026 Shanghai City Amateur Pickleball League, is in full swing.

By breaking down traditional age barriers and engaging youth, adults, and seniors alike, the tournament embodies a new trend of "mass participation, family-oriented exercise, and intergenerational fun."

Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict is also introducing pickleball lessons in schools to establish regular specialized pickleball courses and organize community sports competitions.

Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong
Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong
Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities
Credit: Ti Gong

Editor: Li Qian

#Minhang#Shanghai
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