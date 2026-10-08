Taxi Driver Returns US$14,000 in cash – Then Makes 2 More Trips to Return Phone and Reward Money

A taxi driver in central China has drawn praise after returning 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) in cash left behind by a passenger, then making two more trips after the same man forgot his phone and secretly left him 10,000 yuan as a reward.

The incident took place in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on October 4, according to Dahe Daily.

A passenger surnamed Shang was carrying a large amount of cash for personal business when he took a taxi. After reaching his destination, he hurried out and left a white bag containing 100,000 yuan in cash on the back seat.

Shang did not realize the money was missing until some time later. He had neither kept the taxi receipt nor remembered the license plate, leaving him unable to contact the driver directly. He called a service hotline for help and also left a message through his WeChat Pay transaction record.

Meanwhile, driver Qi Jianfu discovered the bag after Shang had left. After finding the cash inside, Qi stopped taking passengers, secured the bag and reported the situation to his taxi company, the 12328 transport supervision hotline and police.

Qi later saw Shang's WeChat message and contacted him. The two met, and after verifying the details and counting the money, Shang recovered the full 100,000 yuan.

Shang offered Qi 10,000 yuan in cash as a reward, but the driver refused.

The story did not end there.

After retrieving the money, Shang accidentally left his mobile phone in the taxi. On October 5, Qi made another trip to Shang's home to return it.

During that visit, Shang secretly placed 10,000 yuan inside the taxi as a thank-you payment. Qi discovered the money the following evening and went to Shang's home for a third time to return it.

Shang said he was deeply grateful, describing Qi as an exceptionally honest man who had gone out of his way several times to return his belongings.

Qi said he has two kids to support at home and earning money is not easy, but that did not affect his decision.

"If it's not my money, I won't take it," he said. "Being able to help a passenger recover what he lost makes me feel at ease."