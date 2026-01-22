'Toy Man' Guard Goes Viral at Dalian Children's Hospital

A security guard at a children's hospital in Dalian of northeast China's Liaoning Province has gone viral for wearing dozens of plush toys on duty, earning him the nickname "Toy Man."

The man, identified as Yu Jingjing, works at Dalian Children's Hospital, as Jimu News reported. A video posted online on January 17 shows him walking past an IV station with stuffed animals all over his vest. Some netizens noted that he is already well-known among the hospital's patients and parents.

Yu first gained public attention three years ago, and he now wears even more toys. According to hospital staff cited by Jimu News on January 19, despite his renewed online fame, he has remained in the same position.

During a routine patrol, Yu found a child's lost stuffed toy and pinned it to his vest to make it easier for parents to spot.