'Toy Man' Guard Goes Viral at Dalian Children's Hospital

by Han Jing
January 22, 2026
A security guard at a children's hospital in Dalian of northeast China's Liaoning Province has gone viral for wearing dozens of plush toys on duty, earning him the nickname "Toy Man."

Yu was caught wearing a vest covered in plush toys.

The man, identified as Yu Jingjing, works at Dalian Children's Hospital, as Jimu News reported. A video posted online on January 17 shows him walking past an IV station with stuffed animals all over his vest. Some netizens noted that he is already well-known among the hospital's patients and parents.

Yu first gained public attention three years ago, and he now wears even more toys. According to hospital staff cited by Jimu News on January 19, despite his renewed online fame, he has remained in the same position.

During a routine patrol, Yu found a child's lost stuffed toy and pinned it to his vest to make it easier for parents to spot.

Caption: Yu interacts with a young patient.

Instead of owners coming to reclaim the toys, he found that children were drawn to play with him. Yu soon realized the toys helped ease young patients' anxiety during medical visits. Over time, more lost toys were added, and colleagues also gave him toys they found. After disinfecting them, Yu carried all of them with him.

