Avnet bets big on China's automotive electronics market

US-based global technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet has high expectations on China's fast-growing automotive electronics sector. Despite geopolitical uncertainty, the company sees expanding prospects in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and emerging sectors like "flying cars" and robotics. Avnet supplied Chinese customers 5.5 billion component units last year. At a recent Avnet Automotive Ecosystem Summit, the business highlighted its strong market presence and technical expertise in China, with over 100 automotive-related products developed with Chinese partners through its Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen design centers. "The automotive-related business has significantly contributed to Avnet China's revenue," said Grace Ding, China's director of Field Application Management. "In the field of electric vehicles and the automation wave like ADAS, China is already at the forefront of the world, creating unprecedented opportunities."

ADAS penetration From January to May 2025, the penetration rate of ADAS in Chinese passenger vehicles reached 55 percent. According to consulting firm Gasgoo, domestic brands are outperforming joint ventures in intelligent technology deployment. This trend and supply chain localization improvements indicate huge potential in chip, sensor, and AI applications. Gasgoo notes that ADAS adoption is low for models under 100,000 and 350,000 to 500,000 yuan. With its long history in component distribution and system integration, Avnet sees changing customer needs. New domestic Chinese companies, including "new forces" and cross-border enterprises, have accelerated in-vehicle AI development, Ding said. Avnet supports autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits, sensors, radar, and vision systems. It has embedded AI algorithms to improve performance and cost control to help customers compete in the fiercely competitive automotive market. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported 12.9 million new-energy vehicle sales in 2024, up 35.5 percent year-over-year. Production and sales have led the world for ten years. Ding is also eying new growth markets in robotics and "flying cars," or eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) vehicles. These emerging sectors align perfectly with China's national strategy to develop its "low-altitude" economy.