Youth power escalates: 'Sports For Everyone' project advances to city-level tournament, igniting girls' passion for basketball

The "Sports For Everyone" initiative, launched by teen public welfare advocates Winston Ding and Amy Zijia Niu, has taken a step forward this year. Building on the success of a mixed-gender, multi-age basketball public welfare event they hosted in Shanghai's Sanlin Community in 2024, the two teens have pushed the project to new heights – moving from simply "getting girls into basketball" to prepping them for "competing in official arenas" through relentless effort and resource coordination. Now, they're leading the girls in gearing up for the MAGIC3 Shanghai Youth 3x3 Super Basketball Tournament, living out the mantra "Gender knows no boundaries, basketball fears no challenges" with passion and grit. When Ding and Niu first launched the "Sports For Everyone" last year, they set out with a straightforward goal: shatter the myth that "girls aren't cut out for basketball" and urge local girls to boldly grab a basketball and hit the court. What they saw then was transformative: numerous girls shifting from "too nervous to dribble" to "leaping fearlessly for shots." Those tentative yet sparkling moments? They became the spark that pushed the pair to take the project to the next level.

"The smiles on those girls' faces after they scored last year pushed us to give them a bigger stage," Ding said. "The thrill of streetball isn't just in playing – it's in proving yourself on an official court." When they learned about the Shanghai MAGIC3 Basketball Tournament – a youth basketball showcase celebrated for its inclusivity and energy, where countless teens chase their sports dreams – something clicked. "We want to help them form their own teams," said Ding. "We want them to show the MAGIC3 crowd that girls' basketball can be just as electrifying." Niu chipped in: "A lot of girls don't dislike basketball – they've just never gotten a shot at an official court. What we're doing is putting opportunities in their hands. Every step from the neighborhood court to the MAGIC3 stage is growth."

The expansion event got underway recently at the Puhang Citizen Fitness Center in Pujiang Town, of Minhang District: scouting team members for the upcoming competition. A surprise visit from Shanghai Sharks player Ben Li sent the crowd's excitement soaring. At the event, Li, Ding, and Niu teamed up for a lively skills showcase: Ding's crossover dribbles were sharp and fluid, Li's trademark three-pointers drew roars, and the energy spiked during a follow-up 1v1 drill. Three girls stepped up voluntarily, displaying steady dribbling and fearless drives as Li coached and cheered them on. "You're every bit as good as the boys – this is how you own the court," he lauded. "Watching these girls' grit out there takes me back to my own grind in pro ball," Li said. "What Winston and Amy are doing is amazing. They're showing girls the court isn't just about fun. There's an official space that's theirs, too." Toward the event's peak, Li handed out signed basketballs to every participant.

