A Chinese football club has been punished after it placed superstitious items in the visiting team's locker room, a move the league condemned as a violation of professional conduct and superstitious behavior.

The Chinese Professional Football League on July 2 reprimanded Changchun Xidu FC, a club in the country's League Two, and fined it 30,000 yuan (US$4,100).

The punishment came after staff were found to have placed talismans bearing superstitious messages in the visiting locker room ahead of a match against Shanxi Chongde Ronghai on June 28.

Photos circulating online showed yellow paper charms inscribed with phrases like: "By decree, Shanxi Chongde Ronghai must be defeated."

This was not the first such incident linked to Changchun Xidu. Chinese netizens pointed out that similar talismans were discovered by at least two other visiting teams, Taian Tiankuang and Wuxi Wugou.

After 17 rounds of the League Two season, Changchun Xidu is second in the northern division, with 33 points from 10 wins, three draws and four losses, just one point behind leaders Wuxi Wugou.