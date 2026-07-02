Domestic Auto Sales Rebound on Robust Export Surge

Chinese automakers recovered from an eight-month domestic downturn in June following record overseas shipments. The rebound contrasts with May's 22 percent year-over-year drop in domestic deliveries.

Market leaders BYD, China's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, delivered 403,472 NEVs in June, up 5.5 percent year-over-year. Passenger cars and pickup trucks shipped overseas rose 95 percent to 174,897 units, driving the expansion.

The export vanguard Chery Group sold 256,600 vehicles, including a record 191,100 exports, to finish second. Geely Holding Group's volume was stable at 240,800 vehicles, reaching a new export peak of over 102,000. In the first half, Geely's premium Zeekr brand nearly doubled deliveries to 178,370 units.