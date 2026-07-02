[Auto]
Geely
Li Auto
Chery

Domestic Auto Sales Rebound on Robust Export Surge

China Shaping the Future
by Zhu Shenshen
July 2, 2026
Share Article:

Chinese automakers recovered from an eight-month domestic downturn in June following record overseas shipments. The rebound contrasts with May's 22 percent year-over-year drop in domestic deliveries.

Market leaders

BYD, China's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, delivered 403,472 NEVs in June, up 5.5 percent year-over-year. Passenger cars and pickup trucks shipped overseas rose 95 percent to 174,897 units, driving the expansion.

The export vanguard

Chery Group sold 256,600 vehicles, including a record 191,100 exports, to finish second. Geely Holding Group's volume was stable at 240,800 vehicles, reaching a new export peak of over 102,000. In the first half, Geely's premium Zeekr brand nearly doubled deliveries to 178,370 units.

EV startups & alliances

Leapmotor led new EV deliveries in June, up 95 percent to 93,376 units. Nio rose 63 percent to 40,597 vehicles, followed by XPeng (16 percent) to 40,126 and Li Auto (15 percent) to 30,895. Huawei's HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance), which builds cars with Seres, Chery, BAIC, JAC, and SAIC, fell 4 percent to 50,000 deliveries.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Geely#Li Auto#Chery
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Weekend Buzz: 4-5 July 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Weekend Buzz: 4-5 July 2026
@ Lu FeiranLineJul 4, 2026
Daily Buzz: 2 July 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 2 July 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Weekend Buzz: 27-28 June 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 27-28 June 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Weekend Buzz: 20-21 June 202
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 20-21 June 202
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.

Popular Reads

Emotional Shanghai E-Prix Victory for Brazilian Veteran Racer
1

Emotional Shanghai E-Prix Victory for Brazilian Veteran Racer

Global Street Dance Titans Clash in Shanghai for TCDL 2026 Finals
2

Global Street Dance Titans Clash in Shanghai for TCDL 2026 Finals

The Fever of July: How the West Dreads Heat and the East Eats It
3

The Fever of July: How the West Dreads Heat and the East Eats It

Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities
4

Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities