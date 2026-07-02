Domestic Auto Sales Rebound on Robust Export Surge
Chinese automakers recovered from an eight-month domestic downturn in June following record overseas shipments. The rebound contrasts with May's 22 percent year-over-year drop in domestic deliveries.
Market leaders
BYD, China's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, delivered 403,472 NEVs in June, up 5.5 percent year-over-year. Passenger cars and pickup trucks shipped overseas rose 95 percent to 174,897 units, driving the expansion.
The export vanguard
Chery Group sold 256,600 vehicles, including a record 191,100 exports, to finish second. Geely Holding Group's volume was stable at 240,800 vehicles, reaching a new export peak of over 102,000. In the first half, Geely's premium Zeekr brand nearly doubled deliveries to 178,370 units.
EV startups & alliances
Leapmotor led new EV deliveries in June, up 95 percent to 93,376 units. Nio rose 63 percent to 40,597 vehicles, followed by XPeng (16 percent) to 40,126 and Li Auto (15 percent) to 30,895. Huawei's HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance), which builds cars with Seres, Chery, BAIC, JAC, and SAIC, fell 4 percent to 50,000 deliveries.
Editor: Liu Qi