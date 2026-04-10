Grassroots Entrepreneur Zhang Xue Puts Global Vroom in China's Motorcycle Industry

Last weekend, the ZXMoto dealership in Shanghai was packed with a steady stream of customers coming to browse, test ride or simply snap photos. It was the store's busiest day since it opened years ago. The excitement stems from the World Superbike Championship race held in Portugal in late March, where a rider on a Chinese manufactured ZXMoto clinched victories in two races, shattering the long-standing monopoly held by European, Japanese, and the US brands. Behind this triumph lies the Cinderella story of Zhang Xue, a grassroots entrepreneur who founded ZXMoto. Born in 1987 in a poverty-stricken mountain village in Hunan Province, Zhang developed an almost obsessive passion for motorcycles as a teenager. Bound by his family's financial struggles, he took a roundabout path to fulfill a dream. At 16, he became an apprentice at a repair shop, dismantling bikes, studying mechanics by day and poring over engines late into the night. By 17, he used his meager savings to open his own repair shop, officially stepping into the motorcycle industry.

Credit: Imaginechina

Over the years, he traveled extensively, working as a full-time racer and holding various roles in motorcycle factories. Through such hands-on experience, he mastered the entire research and development process – from maintenance and modification to manufacturing. His ultimate goal: Build high-performance motorcycles for the Chinese people. In 2013, with 20,000 yuan (US$2,777) to his name, Zhang headed to the city of Chongqing, China's "motorcycle capital," to officially start his business. As he later said in an interview, "Trying to build a motorcycle with 20,000 yuan is basically a joke." Arriving with no resources or connections, he had to start with custom modifications. After building a prototype, he documented the process on a motorcycle online forum. His deep understanding of performance and the trust he built with fellow riders led more than 30 people to fork over 500,000 yuan in startup capital. In that first venture, he sold over 100 bikes and earned his first 100,000 yuan. However, competitors quickly copied his model, so Zhang pivoted and hired a design firm to help develop a new motorcycle model. At the same time, he became a one-man show, handling everything from running an online store and writing marketing copy to customer service and after-sales support. Through sheer grit, he drove his brand to the top of the e-commerce platform's motorcycle category, amassing the capital and user base needed for his next big move. In 2017, Zhang co-founded Xizang Summit Colove Motorcycle Co with two partners, launching the Kove brand and officially entering full-scale motorcycle manufacturing. Under his leadership, the team produced several hit models, and annual revenue quickly soared past hundreds of millions of yuan. However, fundamental disagreements with investors over his strategic focus on deep high-end technology and track validation led to a breaking point. In 2024, Zhang walked away from the brand he had built from scratch to start over once again. Using the initials of his name, he founded ZXMoto. That same year, the company unveiled its first model, the ZX-500RR. Powered by a self-developed four-cylinder engine and priced in the 30,000-yuan range, it rapidly captured market share. In 2025, sales of 25,000 units secured its place in the top tier of domestic mid-to-large displacement brands. This year the company released the 820RR, a mass-produced three-cylinder sportbike featuring all domestically sourced core components. Priced at just 43,800 yuan, it aims to rival international models in the 200,000-yuan bracket, further cementing the brand's foothold in the high-performance market with an extreme cost-to-performance ratio. It was this very bike, modified for the track, that led to the victories at the World Superbike Championship.

Credit: Lu Feiran / China Biz Buzz