Shanghai Launches First International Illustration & Pop Show

The inaugural Shanghai International Illustration & Pop Show (SIPS) opened Friday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, bringing together nearly 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions in a new effort to position Shanghai as a hub for illustration, contemporary art and creative industries in Asia.

The show, inspired by Italy's renowned Bologna Illustrators Exhibition, features original illustration works, trend art, brand collaborations and commercial networking programs aimed at connecting artists with publishers, fashion labels and creative companies.

Organizers said the event seeks to expand illustration beyond traditional publishing into contemporary art, lifestyle and consumer culture.