Shanghai Launches First International Illustration & Pop Show
The inaugural Shanghai International Illustration & Pop Show (SIPS) opened Friday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, bringing together nearly 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions in a new effort to position Shanghai as a hub for illustration, contemporary art and creative industries in Asia.
The show, inspired by Italy's renowned Bologna Illustrators Exhibition, features original illustration works, trend art, brand collaborations and commercial networking programs aimed at connecting artists with publishers, fashion labels and creative companies.
Organizers said the event seeks to expand illustration beyond traditional publishing into contemporary art, lifestyle and consumer culture.
"This is an important collaboration between international cultural resources and local platforms," Dai Yin, deputy general manager of Shanghai United Media Group and chairman of Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group, said during the opening ceremony. "We hope SIPS can become a new cultural calling card for Shanghai."
The exhibition includes three main sections: Illustration Art, Trends & Brands, and Illustrator Avenue, where more than 60 emerging illustrators are showcasing original works, intellectual property projects and merchandise.
Brands including MINI and French resortwear company VILEBREQUIN unveiled immersive installations created in collaboration with artists, reflecting the growing commercial appeal of illustration and visual culture among younger consumers.
Special exhibitions tracing more than three decades of international illustration history are also on display, alongside workshops, panel discussions and business matchmaking sessions designed to support young illustrators and encourage cross-border creative partnerships.
The fair is jointly organized by BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd. and Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group and runs through the weekend.
Editor: Fu Rong