CIIE Exhibit Turns into Commodity as First Belarusian Ice Cream Store Opens

A Belarusian dairy giant launched its first retail outlet in Shanghai on Thursday, marking the latest China International Import Expo exhibit to hit China's commercial market.

The store in Miaohang Town of suburban Baoshan District in Shanghai's north comes from the Kobrin Butter and Cheese Factory, an 87-year-old Belarusian brand.

The store features a grassland-green storefront designed to remind customers of Eastern European pastures. It serves fresh ice cream, milkshakes, and coffee, all made with 100 percent original milk imported directly from Belarus.

The township government approached the company at the Belarus National Pavilion during the 8th CIIE last year. The two sides signed an agreement as Baoshan's first foreign investment project secured at the eighth edition of CIIE.

Local authorities then provided a customized service package, assisting the company with corporate registration, food business licensing, customs clearance, and cold-chain logistics coordination to accelerate the store opening.

The storefront drew large crowds of residents on its opening day. Local shopper Xie, who tried the brand's signature "White Swan Princess" pure milk ice cream for the first time, described the texture as light with a rich milk flavor.

Another resident Lu said she previously paid more than 50 yuan (US$7.4) for a similar ice cream during a trip to Russia, but could now enjoy the same authentic flavor right outside her home at a lower price.

The signature product consists of 94 percent pure milk and contains only 4 grams of natural lactose per 100 grams, without any artificial additives or vegetable fats, said Yuan Mingze, the store manager.