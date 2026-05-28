[Quick News] Here is Where To Watch All 104 FIFA Matches 4 Free

The tournament runs June 11 to July 19, making it the first World Cup hosted across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, which explains the 104 matches (up from 64 last time, for those keeping score). Xiaohongshu says fans will get ultra-high-definition streams, screen-casting support, match replays and highlight clips. So yes, you can throw it on the big screen. No excuses.

All 104 matches. Free. On the app where people post their restaurant finds and outfits of the day.

Xiaohongshu, best known as the app you initially downloaded to find good hotpot in Jing'an and then somehow ended up four hours deep in a rabbit hole about Japanese skincare routines, has decided to make its play for the biggest sporting event on earth. The platform has announced it will become a licensed broadcaster of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, streaming all 104 matches, across all three host countries (the United States, Canada, Mexico), for free.

Crucially, the platform isn't just putting a livestream on there and calling it a day. There will be a dedicated World Cup homepage channel, prediction games, fan communities, and the kind of real-time commentary and collective chaos that Xiaohongshu's comment sections were basically built for.

Former Chinese football legend Fan Zhiyi will host daily official livestreams alongside commentator Guan Zeyuan and a rotating cast of sports media people.

And, in what is either a very inspired booking or a very surreal one (probably both), transfer market oracle Fabrizio Romano will be reporting from the host countries with "first-hand updates."

Romano, whose entire professional identity is delivering news so fast it makes your head spin, doing it through Xiaohongshu. Genuinely can't decide how to feel about this. It's kind of incredible.

The broadcast arrangement is part of a wider deal in which China Media Group secured exclusive all-media rights and sublicensing rights for the Chinese mainland across the 2026 and 2030 World Cups and the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups.

Streaming platform Migu also confirmed on May 27 that it had joined the party as an official licensed broadcaster, with full streams available across China Mobile's Migu Video, Mobile HD and Migu Vision platforms.

So the options are multiplying, the football is free, and the match-night comment sections are going to be absolutely feral.

Should be a good summer!