[Expats & Ailments] Russian Patient Regains Vision After Complex Surgery in Shanghai

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A 53-year-old Russian patient recovered from a complex eye surgery at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, with doctors treating three severe conditions in one procedure.

The patient's family chose Shanghai's top international eye care services over those in Russia and South Korea.

The Russian woman had 1,000-degree extreme high myopia and bilateral cataracts for years, weakening her eyes. Her recent right eye retinal detachment caused sudden vision loss and severe visual distortion, worsening her condition. Emergency retinal detachment requires immediate surgery to prevent permanent vision loss.

The patient's son, who has lived in Shanghai for eight years, compared medical resources across multiple countries. Private surgery in Russia is expensive, but public surgery has long waiting lists, which can miss the optimal treatment window. South Korean medical services are expensive and lack long-term cross-border postoperative support, the patient's son said.

The family chose Shanghai and visited Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital. On May 23, the patient underwent a full set of refined ophthalmological exams.

The co-occurrence of extreme high myopia, retinal detachment, and cataracts greatly increased surgical difficulty. Extreme high myopia stretches the eye axis and thins the retina, making the ocular tissue vulnerable, while cataracts further obstruct surgical observation, demanding ultra-high precision and rich clinical experience from the surgeon.

The medical team customized an integrated minimally invasive surgical solution under Dr Li Yong, a senior ophthalmologist with 30 years of clinical experience and 50,000 successful surgeries. All three eye disorders were to be treated in one surgery.

A complex combined surgery was performed on May 25. Intraoperatively, the team meticulously reset the detached retina and removed cataract lesions. Doctors expect her vision to improve after the hospital's postoperative management system stabilizes her ocular conditions and reduces discomfort.

"The exquisite medical technology and thoughtful, international-standard services here make me feel safe and reassured," the patient said.