Huawei's AITO Eyes European Expansion in 2027
by Lu FeiranOctober 13, 2026
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AITO, the brand born from a collaboration between tech giant Huawei and carmaker Seres, is gearing up to enter the European market next year. According to reports from Cailian, the brand is already laying the groundwork for its 2027 debut, currently showcasing its latest SUV lineup to international audiences at the Paris Motor Show.
As Chinese automakers increasingly look beyond their domestic borders, Seres has confirmed that it is actively accelerating AITO's global rollout strategy. Recognizing that long-term success requires more than just exporting vehicles, the company is heavily focused on developing a comprehensive, localized international sales and after-sales service network.
Editor: Lu Feiran
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