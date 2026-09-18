China's Biotech Licensing Boom Has a Value Problem

The licensing boom in Chinese biotech has raised the question of how much value Chinese companies can retain after selling assets.

Shanghai recorded 37 biopharma business-development deals in the first eight months of 2026, with a headline value of US$18.23 billion. Nationally, Chinese companies signed 81 outbound licensing deals for innovative medicines in the first half of the year, with a combined potential value of about US$110 billion, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

But separate industry data puts disclosed upfront payments at only about US$5 billion. Much of the rest is contingent on drugs advancing through development, clearing regulatory hurdles and reaching commercial milestones.

That gap was a recurring theme at BioShanghai Week this week in Zhangjiang, Pudong New Area, where drugmakers, investors and scientists gathered as China's pharmaceutical industry pushed deeper into global markets.

"Licensing deals are the starting point," said Allan Gabor, a global cooperation ambassador for BioShanghai Week.

China has already demonstrated that there is global demand for its drug pipeline. The first-half transactions involved buyers from 20 countries and regions, according to the NMPA, and their combined potential value was already roughly 80 percent of the total recorded for all of 2025.

China now accounts for about 30 percent of drugs in development globally, ranking second worldwide, according to the NMPA. But selling an asset early comes with a trade-off.

"If you're licensing a very early preclinical medicine, the risk profile is still very high," Gabor said. "And so the immediate value that you get for something like that is risk-adjusted.

The earlier a drug is licensed, the more clinical and regulatory risk the buyer assumes, and the greater the share of future value that remains conditional on milestones.

"If the Chinese companies want to have a bigger share of the overall value, the lifetime value of the medicine, they have to become adept at the international regulatory environment," Gabor said. "They have to establish and understand the go-to-market models across many different governments."