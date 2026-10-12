Daily Buzz: 12 October 2026

Top News

Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire in Ukraine War, Catching Kiev by Surprise US President Donald Trump announced an "immediate" ceasefire in attacks on energy facilities between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the truce was news to him but Ukraine will comply if Moscow does. Hours later, Zelensky accused Russia of attacking a Ukrainian power plant. Russia has made no comment. A day earlier, Trump said "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president" after Zelensky condemned his deal with President Vladimir Putin to buy millions of tons of Russian diesel. The agreement flies in the face of legislation Trump recently signed aimed at tighter sanctions on Russian energy exports. The Financial Times reported that Trump is threatening to block sales of US weapons to Ukraine if Kiev continues striking Russian oil refineries, which he blames for record high diesel prices, even though they were triggered by his war against Iran. Zelensky said the money Moscow earns from diesel sales will finance escalated attacks on Ukrainian facilities that provide electricity and heating to civilians as winter nears. Trump is under pressure to lower diesel prices before the November 3 mid-term elections that will determine control of Congress. Separately, Ukraine has widened its drone attacks on Russia from energy facilities to data centers, striking and disabling the biggest data center run by the technology company Yandex, sometimes called "Russia's Google." It was the second such attack on a data center after Moscow struck data hubs in Ukraine.

Major Saudi Airport Hit by Missiles for a Second Day A passenger terminal at the international airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh was hit by missiles twice over the weekend, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen taking credit. Saudi officials said a Sunday attack triggered a fire and caused injuries, a day after another missile struck King Khalid International Airport, leaving 13 dead and 308 wounded. Houthis claimed they also attacked oil facilities and Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia. The attacks are the deadliest against an Arab country in the Gulf region since the US war against Iran began more than seven months ago, widening the conflict. President Donald Trump indicated the US is considering joining Saudi-backed forces fighting the Houthis, after earlier refusing to get involved. Trump last week said there will be no attacks against Iran in the runup to US midterm elections on November 3. A majority of Americans oppose US involvement in the Middle East conflict, according to opinion polls.

Sore Loser, Take 2 US President Donald Trump called Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, 85, a human rights pioneer and former judge on the International Criminal Court, a nobody and said he should have won the award for ending "eight wars" – an incorrect claim he often cites. He called the choice of Pillay "a stain on Norway," and his administration slapped new sanctions on the international tribunal created to investigate genocide and crimes against humanity. Last year he also claimed he should have won the peace award, which went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Months later, he joined Israel in starting the war against Iran.

Global Business Leaders Offer Advice on Shanghai Development Global business leaders meeting with Shanghai municipal officials at the annual Mayor's International Business Leaders' Advisory Council on Sunday recommended development of AI, expansion of investment in education and recruitment of top talent as key drivers of the city's economic growth. Established in 1989, the council has become a sort of think tank on urban development, giving city officials a global perspective.

Pope to Undergo Surgery for Lung Lesion Pope Leo XIV announced during his Sunday noon blessing in the Vatican that he will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a nodular lesion on his lung that was recently discovered during medical checks. The 71-year-old, American-born pontiff, who became pope last year, said the nodule was found early and was localized. He has no previously known health problems and is considered physically active.



Top Business

Chinese State Funds Accelerate Investment in Chipmaker Hua Hong Chinese state-backed funds are stepping up investment in Shanghai-based Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor, the nation's second-largest contact chipmaker, amid government efforts to achieve domestic self-sufficiency in the sector, the South China Morning Post reported. The investments include financing for a new chip foundry in the city of Wuxi. Registered capital in parent Hua Hong Group has surged to 19.7 billion (US$3 billion) from 13.5 billion yuan. The latest investment of 6.2 billion yuan was from Shanghai-backed investor Guosheng Group, raising its stake in the group to 42 percent from 15 percent. The city's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has also invested 19.7 million yuan into Hua Hong. The Wuxi foundry project has received additional funding from the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. State-backed funds now hold a combined 49 percent stake in Hua Hong.

Samsung Locks Up 80 Percent of 2027 Chip Capacity in Long-Term Contracts Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest memory chipmaker, has locked up about 80 percent of its memory chip capacity for next year through long-term supply agreements, with Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants having signed deals spanning more than five years. Other companies are now scrambling to lock up the remaining 20 percent amid a global supply shortage. Analysts cautioned, however, a reversal in the semiconductor market could leave suppliers with exposure to risk. Samsung Electronics posted record third-quarter operating profit, but its share price has remained subdued.

Microsoft Chief Calls for 'Emergency Brake' on AI Models Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Satya Nadella, weighing in on the continuing public debate about the safety of artificial intelligence, called for frontier AI models to be built with an "emergency brake" that lets humans pause or shut a model if things go wrong mid-task. He said industry standards need to be established where none now exist. He joins leaders from Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX in acknowledging that AI development is outpacing human capacity to control it, following a series of revelations in recent months of AI models going rogue in testing and hacking other online sites.

Apple's Tim Cook Begins Third Visit to China Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook began his third visit to China this year, following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro line-up and the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable device, in one of its biggest markets. In a meeting with Meng Fanli, governor of the southern province of Guangdong, he said Apple is willing to expand its presence in smart manufacturing and sales channels. The visit comes amid reports of mixed signals on demand for the new, higher-priced iPhone, the South China Morning Post reported. Apple announced it is doubling its China Clean Energy Fund from its initial investment last year to US$212 million. The fund dedicates capital to accelerate clean energy adoption across Apple's supply chain network in China. The initial investment supports construction of a 260-megawatt wind power project in Guangxi and a 50 megawatt wind project in Shandong.

Economy & Markets

Shanghai-Listed Companies Step Up Buyback Plans Companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's main board have disclosed more than 120 buyback-related filings, with repurchases totaling between 24.7 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion) and 46.4 billion yuan, and cumulative executed buybacks exceeding 17.6 billion yuan. The latest buyback plans came from Well Pharmaceutical, Andre Juice and HEC Technology Holding. More than 60 percent of companies reported completing more than half of their buyback targets, with Juneyao Air reaching 81 percent. Appliance maker Haier Smart Home leads with 2.29 billion yuan in executed buybacks, followed by Eastroc Beverage, GigaDevice and Haitian Flavoring. Buybacks lift per-share values.

China Completes Sale of First Bonds to Strengthen Bank Capital China has completed the sale of the first portion of 300 billion yuan (US$44.8 billion) in special treasury bonds earmarked to recapitalize eight major state-owned banks and insurance companies. The Ministry of Finance issued 150 billion yuan of five-year, fixed-rate coupon-bearing bonds, with a second slice of bonds, with a seven -year maturity, to be sold November 18. In the broadest recapitalization of financial institutions in recent years, Beijing is seeking to bolster core Tier-1 capital to give financial companies greater capacity to support economic growth.

Chinese Safety Disclosure Rate on AI Models Low, Report Says Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent and other leading Chinese AI developers have publicly ‌disclosed safety-test results for only about 3.6 percent of models they have released since 2021, according to US research firm SemiAnalysis. Its conclusions are based on reviews of 857 models released between 2021 ​and September 15 by nine of China's biggest tech companies. SemiAnalysis said it defined "disclosures" as specific results tied to a named model – including tests of harmful output, jailbreak resistance, toxicity, privacy, refusal behavior or dangerous capabilities. The report by Reuters didn't cite comparable data for model releases by US AI titans.

World Bank, IMF to Convene Annual Meeting in Bangkok The World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meeting opens today in Bangkok. Among issues to be discussed are the prolonged Middle East war that has crimped global oil supplies, sending gasoline, diesel and fertilizer prices soaring, and government debt that has reached the highest level since World War II, with interest payments in developing countries exceeding 10 percent of government revenue. World Bank President Ajay Banga said his institution is in talks with up to 40 countries about potential crisis financing.

Prices for Prized Hairy Crabs Drop on Oversupply Hairy crabs, a Chinese mainland delicacy every autumn, are selling for reduced prices this season as near-record production exceeds demand. One wholesale market in Beijing said prices fell 21 percent in just eight days, and some markets in Shanghai markets have been selling crabs for as little as 5 yuan (75 US cents) each. Some farmers have responded by pulling in their crab pots and halting shipments. The steamed crabs are prized for the female roe.

Corporate

Seres, CATL Expand Battery Collaboration Chinese automaking group Seres and Contemporary Ampere Technology (CATL), the world's biggest car battery maker, have signed a long-term agreement related to accelerated construction of the second phase of the battery pack "plant-within-a-plant" at Seres' super factory in Chongqing. The second phase is planned for annual capacity of up to 12 gigawatt-hours, bringing combined first- and second-phase capacity to more than 20 gigawatt-hours when fully operational. The two companies said they will also cooperate on supercharging batteries and battery-swap services, and expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. AITO models will continue to be powered exclusively by CATL batteries long term.

BOE Unveils New Screen with Dynamic Clarity Improvement BOE, China's biggest display panel maker, and OnePlus, a phone-making subsidiary of Oppo, unveiled the fourth-generation Oriental Screen, offering a breakthrough in mobile clarity and high-frame-rate visual smoothness. It offers enhanced visual motion and also ensures crisp, blur-free motion visuals in uses such as eSports gaming, fast-paced racing or high-speed everyday scrolling. The new screen technology is set to make its global debut on OnePlus's flagship smartphone set to debut on Monday.

Sumitomo Bakelite to Increase China Output of Chip-Packaging Materials Japanese chip-materials giant Sumitomo Bakelite plans to expand production of advanced chip packaging materials in China, marking the second such announcement for its Chinese operations in less than four months as AI drives demand for more sophisticated semiconductors, the South China Morning Post reported. The Tokyo-based company said it will add production lines to double output of mold underfill materials used to fill microscopic gaps around chip connectors, and triple output of compression-molding granules used to make larger packages, at its facilities in Suzhou, and also in Singapore. It didn't give investment figures.