Daily Buzz: 14 September 2026

Top News

Ship Attacks Reported in Strait of Hormuz, Oil Prices Rise The UK's Maritime Trade Operations Center reported an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, adding to concerns about global energy supplies, days after Saudi Arabia shut down a vital oil pipeline that was hit by drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Details of the latest attack in the strait aren't clear, but it appears unrelated to an Iranian report that one of its commercial cargo vessels was struck by the US military. Houthi rebels in Yemen, also backed by Iran, continued to seize territory along the nation's Red Sea coastline from the Western-backed government based in Aden. Saudi Arabia's 1,200-kilometer East-West pipeline, connecting the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, has served as an alternative route to get global supplies out of the Gulf while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains threatened by Iranian attacks. Washington reportedly refused to get involved fighting the Houthis, despite a plea for help from the Saudis. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose when trading resumed in New York after the weekend break. They opened at US$108 a barrel.

BRICS Group Urges De-Escalation of Middle East Hostilities The BRICS group of countries, holding a summit in India, issued a joint statement calling for restraint in the Middle East war on Saturday. The group, set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2009 as a counterweight to US and Western dominance, expressed "deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East." In a speech at the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS bloc could play a peacemaking role in efforts to end the war, which the US and Israel started by attacking Iran in February. "It does not serve the common interests of the international community," he said. He also called on members to build consensus and deepen ties in innovation, peace and stability, cultural exchanges and global governance. China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2027 and host the group's 19th leaders' summit. The bloc now has 11 full members, including Iran, and 10 partner countries. Together, they account for nearly half of the world's population and more than a quarter of global trade. On the sidelines of the summit, Xi met Indian Prime Minister Narendra ‌Modi, with both sides pledging to increase trade, business and transportation ties.

Trump Opens Can of Worms in Brief Dublin Visit In a courtesy call on Ireland's leaders en route to a tournament at a golf resort he owns in the country, US President Donald Trump stirred up a hornet's nest by calling for a unified Ireland. His comments on the sensitive issue jolted the UK and Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain. Analysts said the apparently off-the-cuff remark may have been aimed at the large bloc of Irish-American voters in the US ahead of November mid-term elections. Trump, who made the remark in response to a reporter's question at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, later clarified his comment by saying it doesn't represent a shift in foreign policy. He said the US remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement, a Northern Ireland peace deal signed in 1998 that ended three decades of conflict between Catholics and Protestants, and provides for an election on unification only when consensus warrants it.

US Urges Ukraine to Stop Attacks on Russian Diesel Sites as Prices Hit Record US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to stop targeting Russia's diesel fuel facilities with drones, saying it is "hurting the world." Global diesel prices have hit records. Trump said that's not the result of the Middle East war but rather a consequence of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Russia is the world's second-largest exporter of diesel. Ukraine has been retaliating against Russian attacks on its petrol stations. Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Europe that sending troops into Ukraine would mean "war with Russia." Some Ukrainian allies in Europe have expressed willingness to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace settlement. Meanwhile, a Russian drone hit a passenger train near the Ukraine-Poland border on Sunday shortly after former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and top European security officials had passed through. The group was en route home after a conference in Kiev. All passengers on the train were safely evacuated.

Sweden's Left-Wing Bloc Leading in General Election The left-wing political bloc in Sweden is leading in Sunday's general election with an estimated 51.3 percent of the vote, according to exit polls. If that trend holds in the final tally, Social Democrat' leader Magdalena Andersson will take over from conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a post she held from 2021-22. The election is seen as a test of the strength of the right-wing Sweden Democrats party, which has neo-Nazi roots. Exit polls indicate the party will lose support. The Swedish political landscape has two major blocs -- four parties on the right and four on the left – necessitating coalition governments.

Six Confirmed Dead, 130 Missing in Indonesian Ferry Accident The bodies of six passengers of a ferry that overturned in bad weather in Indonesia's Java Sea were recovered, while about 130 passengers and crew remain missing. The boat was carrying about 240 people on a trip from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province.

Top Business

AI Risk Debate Snowballs, Tech Titans Call for Slowed Development Anthropic chief Dario Amodei said risks associated with rapid development of AI are "serious" and called for the pace at the frontier of the industry to slow down to give companies and governments time to address them. He proposed an independent body to monitor AI models as they are developed, and called for industry-wide and global regulation. The chief executives of Anthropic rivals, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk, both said they agree with Amodei. The debate has been gaining pace after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quit last week and posted a warning that the runaway rate of progress threatens to create superintelligence that could lead to the extinction of humans. Coxen later told the BBC, "If we don't slow down at the current rate of progress, there is a strong chance that we could all die in the immediate future" and said many people in the industry are "genuinely frightened." Altman told Fortune magazine that OpenAI will no longer go public this year, citing growing concerns about AI safety. He said an initial public offering now would be "ill-advised" and believes that AI beyond human control is "absolutely" possible. US President Donald Trump last week brushed aside doomsday predictions, saying his only concern is losing the AI race to China. He called critics of AI "negative forces" exaggerating a problem. Amodei told US news network CBS that the competition between US and Chinese AI companies is a big stumbling block in trying to establish a "speed limit" on the rate of AI development. Separately, 25 winners of prestigious math Fields Medals, including mathematician Terence Tao, called on AI companies to slow the use of advanced algorithms as benchmarks for solving mathematical challenges, warning that speed could compromise scientific validity. The mathematicians acknowledged that AI could accelerate solving advanced math problems but said researchers need time to write papers, develop new methods and properly credit earlier work. The statement followed OpenAI's announcement on September 8 that a system using 10,000 AI agents had solved a decades-old math problem in just 88 hours. New York University mathematics Professor Tristan Buckmaster published a related result the same day and questioned whether OpenAI had obtained information from his research.

Trump Signals Possible Welcome for Chinese Carmakers to Build Plants in the US US President Donald Trump said he would not oppose Chinese automakers building cars in the US, despite opposition from American lawmakers ‌and car companies. Washington currently effectively bans sales of cars made in China. "If China wanted to come and open plants to build their cars here, I'd be okay with that," Trump told Fox News. He said he doesn't want Chinese manufacturers making cars in Mexico for shipment across the border. US Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who represents the carmaking hub state of Michigan, said rumors that Trump may allow Chinese cars to be sold in the US as part of a larger deal ‌he's ⁠putting together would be "a strategic mistake."

Global Innovative Cities Alliance Launched Shanghai and UNESCO have agreed to launch the Global Innovative Cities Alliance, a platform aimed at promoting cooperation among cities on technology and innovation. The agreement was announced following the Global Innovative Cities Forum held in Shanghai, which included representatives from Hungary, the US, Brazil, Germany, Spain, South Korea and the Netherlands. The alliance will focus on sharing expertise, research and technologies in areas including smart cities, digital governance and urban resilience.

Economy & Markets

German Companies Raise Investment in China, Pare Back US Projects German companies increased investment in China by a third in the first half of 2026 while sharply reducing investment in the ‌US, according to a study by the German Economic Institute, Reuters reported. German firms invested 5.6 billion euros (US$6.5 billion) more in China than in the same period a year earlier, the report said, based on Bundesbank data. Investment in the US fell by nearly two-thirds in the six months to 4.3 billion euros. "German companies have little choice but to continue investing in China," the institute's Juergen Matthes said. "For Germany, this ⁠means production and jobs are shifting to China. The EU should put a stop to this ⁠and impose countervailing tariffs on Chinese imports

China Data Regulator Promises Standards for Robotics Industry China's National Data Administration said in a statement on Sunday that it plans to develop standards for embodied artificial intelligence and guidance for local authorities in their investments in the robotics sector. The statement came amid rapid growth in the sector, which the regulator said it wants to be healthy and of a high standard. Separately, the founder of Beijing-based Mech-Mind Robotics, which listed recently in Hong Kong, said China's robotics industry is rife with related-party transactions that he said are generating false and unsustainable revenues at start-up companies. Shao Tianlan said in an online post that many startups are pressuring local governments for financing and using data acquisition centers and related transactions with local governments, investors and suppliers to "fabricate false and unsustainable revenue," Yicai reported "This practice is illegal, unethical and unwise," he wrote.

Corporate

Zhipu AI Completes US$5 Billion Fundraising From Equity Placement, Debt Sale China's Zhipu AI, also known as Z.ai, announced on Sunday that it has completed a combined fundraising of US$5 billion, with about US$2 billion from a share placement announced earlier and US$3 billion from the sale of convertible bonds, according to a company stock exchange filing. The company makes AI large language models.

Walt Disney Plans to Step Up Licensing With Chinese Retailers Walt Disney Co said it plans to strengthen ties with overseas e-commerce retailers to help more Chinese licensees set up Disney-authorized cross-border stores that sell directly to consumers in global markets. Kermid Rahman, manager of Disney Consumer Products for the Asia-Pacific, told Yicai that licensed product sales are a major revenue stream for the company. A licensing program with companies in the region began three years ago. Some Chinese licensees told the news service that the merchandising partnership helps boost sales, especially when new Disney films are released. Among current licensees is Shanghai toymaker Bruco and retailer Miniso, which makes products based on Disney characters like Mickey Mouse.