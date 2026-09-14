WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Spectator Registration Closes Today
Registration to watch the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai closes at midnight on September 14. Admission is free, but spectators must register online in advance through official channels.
The competition will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from September 22 to 27. The public can visit the competition venues and watch the events for free from September 23 to 26.
How to register
Foreign visitors and other members of the public who wish to attend must complete real-name registration online before visiting.
You can register through:
Search for "世赛通" (WorldSkills) in the search bar at the top of Alipay or WeChat. Open the relevant mini program and follow the instructions to complete registration and reserve your visit.
Visitors can also download the official WorldSkills app from their mobile app store to make a reservation.
International visitors can register through the official WorldSkills 2026 website:
https://www.worldskills2026.com/visit
Visitors in China can register through the domestic website:
https://www.worldskills2026.com.cn/visit
There is no on-site registration or temporary entry application. Daily visitor numbers are limited, and registration for a particular date will close once capacity is reached.
Each account can register up to four people for the same session. Visitors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
When can I visit?
Public viewing is available on September 23–26:
Date Public visiting hours Latest entry
September 23 10am–5pm 4pm
September 24–26 9am–5pm 4pm
Successful applicants will receive an electronic entry pass through the registration system within 24 hours before their scheduled visit.
What should I bring?
Before entering, visitors need to:
1. Present their electronic entry pass.
2. Complete identity verification.
3. Pass through security checks.
Visitors are advised to arrive about 30 minutes early and follow instructions from on-site staff.
Watch out for unofficial bookings
Registration and admission are completely free. Organizers advise visitors not to use unofficial paid booking services or third-party agents.
The 48th WorldSkills Competition will bring together young skilled professionals from around the world to compete in a wide range of vocational and technical disciplines, offering visitors a chance to see international-level skills competitions in action in Shanghai.
Editor: Fu Rong