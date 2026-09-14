WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Spectator Registration Closes Today

Registration to watch the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai closes at midnight on September 14. Admission is free, but spectators must register online in advance through official channels.

The competition will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from September 22 to 27. The public can visit the competition venues and watch the events for free from September 23 to 26.

How to register

Foreign visitors and other members of the public who wish to attend must complete real-name registration online before visiting.

You can register through:

Search for "世赛通" (WorldSkills) in the search bar at the top of Alipay or WeChat. Open the relevant mini program and follow the instructions to complete registration and reserve your visit.

Visitors can also download the official WorldSkills app from their mobile app store to make a reservation.

International visitors can register through the official WorldSkills 2026 website:

https://www.worldskills2026.com/visit



Visitors in China can register through the domestic website:



https://www.worldskills2026.com.cn/visit

