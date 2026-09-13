How to Register: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Opens Free Public Viewing

The world’s largest international skills competition is coming to Shanghai, and members of the public will have the chance to experience it in person — free of charge.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition will be held from September 22 to 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), bringing together skilled competitors from around the world to compete and showcase their expertise across a wide range of skills.

The public will be invited to attend the competition free of charge from September 23 to 26 during designated time slots.

If you’re planning to visit, make sure to register in advance. Visitor registration closes at midnight on September 14, 2026.

How to Register

On mobile

Search for “世赛通” (WorldSkills) in the search bar at the top of Alipay or WeChat. Open the relevant mini program and follow the instructions to complete registration and reserve your visit.

Visitors can also download the official WorldSkills app from their mobile app store to make a reservation.

On PC

International visitors can register through the official WorldSkills 2026 website:

International visitor registration

https://www.worldskills2026.com/visit

Visitors in China can register through the domestic website:



https://www.worldskills2026.com.cn/visit

What Is WorldSkills?

Held every two years, the WorldSkills Competition brings together young skilled professionals from across the globe to compete in areas ranging from manufacturing and construction to digital technology, creative arts and personal services.

The Shanghai edition will offer visitors a chance not only to watch competitors compete at the highest level, but also to get a closer look at the skills, technology and craftsmanship shaping the future of work.

Planning to visit? Don’t wait — registration closes at midnight on September 14.