Catwalk Trends & More: Get Ready for Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week will return on March 25 with more than 100 runway shows and over 1,000 brands participating across the city, underscoring how the event has grown into one of Asia's most important fashion industry platforms.

But beyond the catwalks, this season's schedule reveals a broader shift taking place in China's fashion landscape: local designer brands are becoming more systematized, international labels are increasingly using Shanghai as a launchpad for Asia, and fashion week itself is evolving from a trade event into a citywide consumer experience.

The main runway in Xintiandi will once again serve as the center of the week's show calendar. The opening show will be presented by Shanghai-based brand HPLY, while the closing runway will feature EP YAYING, a Chinese heritage fashion house known for reinterpretations of traditional aesthetics.

The lineup highlights how Chinese designer brands have moved from niche labels to core players in the domestic fashion market. Designers, including Feng Chen Wang, 8ON8, Short Sentence, XUZHI, SUSAN FANG and JACQUES WEI, will present collections this season.

For London-based designer Wang Fengchen, whose brand Feng Chen Wang marks its 10th anniversary this year, returning to Shanghai Fashion Week carries symbolic weight.

"Design has the power to drive the economy, shape culture and connect people across borders," Wang said. "For our brand, presenting our 10th anniversary show at Shanghai Fashion Week carries special meaning. The city is where our studio and team are based, so this moment feels like a return home – a reflection on the past decade and a starting point for what comes next."

Other designers are increasingly drawing on Chinese cultural narratives, reflecting a broader trend toward integrating heritage elements with contemporary design.

Label HEMU, for example, will present a collection inspired by the culture of the ancient Chu kingdom, continuing its ongoing exploration of Chinese historical themes through modern fashion.

While runway presentations attract attention, much of the industry's commercial activity will take place at the MODE Shanghai Fashion Trade Show, opening on March 25 in Changning District.