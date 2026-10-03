[Industry]
Is Electricity the New Crude Oil of the AI Age?
by Zhou WeiranOctober 3, 2026
[Industry]
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"We're turning electricity into tokens – into intelligence at the end," said Wang Di, vice president of StarCharge Group, one of China's largest EV charging networks, about why the AI race is quietly becoming an energy race; and why the power plant of the future may have no turbines and no smokestacks at all: just AI, communications, and millions of controllable devices balancing supply and demand in real time.
Editor: Liu Qi
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