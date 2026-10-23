[Weather] Typhoon Champi Closes Shanghai Attractions, Disrupts Weekend Events

Typhoon Champi has forced Shanghai seaside attractions to close and organizers to postpone or cancel food festivals, markets and performances, disrupting plans for this weekend.

Shanghai Metro is also preparing to adjust services as conditions change. Operator Shentong Metro Group said trains on elevated and ground-level sections could face speed restrictions, changes to operating routes or temporary suspensions, depending on wind speeds, rainfall and their impact on safety.

The announcement did not identify any specific line or section as already suspended. Passengers should check Shanghai Metro's operating notices and station announcements before traveling.

The operator said Champi and cold air were expected to bring stronger wind and rain from Friday evening through Saturday, with torrential rain possible in some areas. Six areas – Pudong, Fengxian, Chongming, Jinshan, Baoshan and Qingpu – issued blue typhoon alerts at 9am today.

Along the coast, Jinshan City Beach, including Yingwuzhou Wetland Park, closed at 3pm today. Bihai Jinsha closed at noon, while the Fisherman's Wharf area also shut the same day. Reopening dates will be announced separately.

Some cultural venues have adjusted individual activities rather than close their doors. The Changning Culture and Arts Center said it remained open, although selected performances and classes were suspended. The Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Arts Museum moved its Sunday craft workshop to next Saturday.

Food and outdoor events account for several of the schedule changes. A pet-friendly satellite event of the Lujiazui International Coffee Culture Festival, originally scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, has moved to next Thursday through November 1. It will still take place on the outdoor lawn of the Oriental Riverside Hotel at 2727 Binjiang Avenue.

At Rockbund, A Taste of Rockbund International Food Festival will open next Friday. Its first round of activities had been scheduled for this Friday through Sunday.

Rockbund said in its Thursday notice that the postponement was intended to protect visitors traveling to the event and those on site. An updated schedule and participation arrangements will be released through its official channels.

The festival's original program featured food tastings, markets, interactive performances and stamp collecting around a water-culture theme. The postponement notice confirms the new opening date but does not set out a revised full program.

Elsewhere, the Mexican Day of the Dead Festival at BFC, the Bund Finance Center, has moved from this weekend to next Saturday and November 1, running from 11am to 9pm each day.

All outdoor performances and markets for the 2026 Bund Music Carnival on Yuanmingyuan Road scheduled for Friday through Sunday have been canceled. The Chinese snack fair at Century Square on Nanjing Road, originally due to continue through Sunday, has ended early.

Lingang's "Ring of Time" drone and fireworks show scheduled for 8pm on Saturday will not go ahead. The Shimano Carnival at Jiabei Country Park has moved from this Saturday and Sunday to November 14-15.

The city's culture and tourism authorities urged visitors to check individual venues' official announcements before setting out. Metro passengers should also watch for water at station entrances, avoid lingering in exposed areas of elevated or ground-level stations, and follow staff instructions if services change.