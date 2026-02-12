[Industry]
Three Squirrels

Prices of Nuts, Seeds Soar Ahead of Lunar New Year

by Tan Weiyun
February 12, 2026
The prices of traditional Lunar New Year nuts and seeds have surged as the Year of the Horse nears, yet millions continue to purchase them.

Market checks show basic sunflower and peanut seeds at 23.8 yuan per jin (US$3.80/lb), mid-range cashews and pistachios near 100, and hand-peeled pine nuts at 218 – exceeding pork prices.

Behind the numbers lies a deep-rooted tradition: for Chinese families, no Spring Festival is complete without a bowl of seeds on the table.

The increase is attributed to higher raw material costs, import supply chain pressures, and holiday demand. Despite sticker shock, gift boxes and bulk nuts are still popular for home hospitality and visiting relatives.

China snack giant Three Squirrels closed at ¥22.80, down 2.23 percent today, extending losses amid broader retail weakness.

