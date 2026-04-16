Colorectal and Prostate Cancer Cases on the Rise in the City

Shanghai health authorities have released updated guidelines to address rising youth-onset colorectal cancer, improve prostate cancer screening, and offer new dietary advice to lower cancer risk.

The Shanghai Anti-Cancer Association and Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center released the latest recommendations for screening and preventing common malignant tumors among residents to raise awareness of cancer prevention and control at the 32nd National Cancer Prevention Week and China Anti-Cancer Day.

Data from Shanghai's cancer registry showed a dramatic rise in colorectal cancer cases among adults aged 30 to 50 over the past two decades. The incidence rate among men aged 30 to 35 has increased fivefold, while that for women has risen 2.6-fold.

"This trend is consistent with that seen in developed countries, and the main contributing factors are unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles and lack of sleep," said Dr Zheng Ying from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

Prostate cancer is another growing concern for Shanghai men. Local men have had fivefold more prostate cancer incidence and fourfold more mortality in the past 20 years. Men aged 50-55 have seen a 20-fold increase.

Prostate cancer screening has a well-established medical procedure. The five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent, but the rate drops to 30 percent for those with terminal prostate cancer.

"However, only 10 percent of prostate cancer cases are detected at an early stage. Raising public awareness of cancer screening is critically important," Zheng emphasized.

To optimize screening efficacy, the guidelines have refined prostate cancer screening recommendations:

- Baseline prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing is recommended for men aged 50 and above;

- Men with a family history of prostate cancer should start screening at age 45;

- Carriers of BRCA2 and other genetic susceptibility genes should begin screening as early as age 40.

New guidelines include a nutritional section. Unhealthy diets and lifestyles cause nearly 50 percent of cancer deaths. Optimizing nutritional intake alone can reduce cancer mortality by 10 percent, while lifestyle interventions like diet, exercise, smoking cessation and alcohol restriction can prevent 30-40 percent of cancer cases.