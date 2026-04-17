German School Hosts Cooking Workshop Marking 40 Years of Shanghai-Hamburg Partnership

A cultural exchange event was held at the German School Shanghai on April 15, where German students and their Chinese counterparts from SISU Huangpu Primary Language School prepared traditional dishes for each other as part of an intercultural learning program.

On this occasion, a delegation from the Hamburg Parliament visited the school, highlighting the importance of educational and cultural initiatives in fostering closer ties between young people from different countries.

The event aimed to encourage dialogue, cultural awareness, and friendship through hands-on interaction and shared experiences.