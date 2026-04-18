Residents Transform West Bund for Shanghai International Flower Show

Residents are turning the West Bund into a vast public park as the Shanghai International Flower Show opens on Saturday, bringing citizen-led botanical innovation to the waterfront.

The Xuhui branch of the citywide festival covers a 3-kilometer stretch along the Huangpu River and features nearly 40 scenic spots.

Highlights of the 23-day event include eight micro-gardens designed and built by ordinary citizens to showcase sustainable urban living.

"We built this from scratch after work over five days, digging holes and planting flowers to bring our garden dream to life," said a participant Tao Ruiqian.

Tao collaborated with three friends she met online to build the "Boat of Flowers." They planted blue and purple delphiniums around a small wooden boat. Visitors can stop at the installation to play interactive games like fishing and blowing bubbles.

The citizen-led initiative represents a shift away from traditional flower displays toward interactive community building and ecological awareness.