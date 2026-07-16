The Changing Language of Luxury Skincare in China

China's beauty market is no longer enjoying the easy growth of its boom years. But that does not mean consumers have stopped buying expensive skincare.

The market is splitting. Many shoppers are moving toward cheaper, functional products for basic needs such as cleansing and moisturizing. At the same time, premium anti-aging, repair and high-performance skincare remain among the few areas where consumers are still willing to pay more.

A recent skincare symposium in Shanghai showed how that logic is being translated into brand communication. At the technology summit on the West Bund, Dior introduced its Dior Prestige La Crème. The launch still carried the familiar codes of luxury beauty – a rare rose, sensorial texture, scent and brand heritage. But much of the presentation was built around a different vocabulary: skin longevity, biological age and cellular pathways.

This showed how scientific language is becoming part of the way luxury skincare explains value. In a market where consumers are comparing ingredients, reading efficacy claims and asking for visible results, high-end beauty has to explain not only how a product feels, but why it should work.

China's cosmetics retail sales reached 465.3 billion yuan (US$68.66 billion) in 2025, up 5.1 percent from a year earlier, outpacing the country's overall retail sales growth of 3.7 percent. Still, the sector is far from the high double-digit expansion seen in earlier years. Online beauty and skincare sales reached 454.18 billion yuan, rising 9.7 percent.

Within that slower market, premium segments have proved more resilient. China's high-end beauty market is expected to reach 242.9 billion yuan in 2026. Products priced above 500 yuan already account for more than one-third of the online beauty market, while those above 2,000 yuan represent a smaller but meaningful luxury tier.

The more important change is structural. In the first quarter of 2026, products priced below 300 yuan accounted for nearly 60 percent of the skincare market, while products above 1,000 yuan expanded their share. The middle price band narrowed.

In other words, consumers are not simply trading down. They are becoming more selective. For basic functions, they want value. For advanced benefits, especially anti-aging, firming and repair, some are still willing to pay a premium. The weakest position is the middle: products that are neither cheap enough nor clearly differentiated enough.

Anti-aging is the strongest engine behind this premium resilience. China's anti-aging skincare market reached 83.2 billion yuan in 2025, with the category's share of total skincare sales rising from 25 percent in 2020 to 30 percent in 2025, according to Euromonitor. As anti-aging shifts from an advanced routine to a daily concern, consumers are paying closer attention to visible results.