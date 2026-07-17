Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.

Shanghai's Nanjing Road E. is hosting the 2026 BW x Bailian ZX Sub-Venue, a month-long celebration of anime, gaming, and pop culture, from July 3 to August 3.

The event, co-organized by Bailian ZX and BilibiliWorld (BW), is Asia's largest ACGN (animation, comics, games, and novels) convention and one of the flagship programs of the Second Shanghai International Games and Animation Month.

Four venues are hosting activities: Bailian ZX Creative Center and No.1 Department Store C Building on Nanjing Road E., Wujiaochang, and Minhang District.

This year's highlight is the participation of the No.1 Department Store as a sub-venue. On the 7th level, the shop has a departure tax refund counter themed after BW.

Shoppers can get event-themed tax refund receipts and extra discounts and promotions.