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Nanjing Road
Minhang
Wujiaochang

Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.

by Yang Yiting
July 17, 2026
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Shanghai's Nanjing Road E. is hosting the 2026 BW x Bailian ZX Sub-Venue, a month-long celebration of anime, gaming, and pop culture, from July 3 to August 3.

Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.
Caption: Bailian ZX Creative Center on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.

The event, co-organized by Bailian ZX and BilibiliWorld (BW), is Asia's largest ACGN (animation, comics, games, and novels) convention and one of the flagship programs of the Second Shanghai International Games and Animation Month.

Four venues are hosting activities: Bailian ZX Creative Center and No.1 Department Store C Building on Nanjing Road E., Wujiaochang, and Minhang District.

This year's highlight is the participation of the No.1 Department Store as a sub-venue. On the 7th level, the shop has a departure tax refund counter themed after BW.

Shoppers can get event-themed tax refund receipts and extra discounts and promotions.

Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.
Caption: No.1 Department Store's tax refund counter

"We hope consumers from around the world will experience the vibrancy of China's retail market and see Shanghai's commitment and progress in becoming a leading international consumer destination," said Shi Yanmin, the Bailian sub-event's manager.

As the exclusive official sub-venue of BW 2026, Bailian ZX has brought together nearly 45 leading ACGN brands from China and abroad, including Bandai Spirits, SEGA, ANIPLEX and bilibiliGoods.

Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.
Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.

Bailian has transformed Nanjing Road E. into a kilometer-long anime and gaming street.

Giant inflatable figures of popular Chinese animation and gaming characters have been installed on the facades of landmarks like No.1 Department Store, Yong'an Department Store, Shanghai Fashion Store, and Bailian ZX Creative Fun Center. Large digital screens along the route display themed content.

Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.
Caption: ACGN-themed decorations on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.
Anime Fever Takes Over Nanjing Road E.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Nanjing Road#Minhang#Wujiaochang#Shanghai#Nanjing
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