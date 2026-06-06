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China Stocks Succumb to Global Selloff in Technology Companies

by Wang Yanlin
June 6, 2026
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China's stock markets retreated this week as the bloom came off the tech investment boom globally. Traders said it's too early to tell whether the selloff is a temporary aberration or the start of a longer-term trend, amid persistent concerns that the frenzy over AI companies is overdone.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 percent on Friday, wrapping up the week with a decline of 1 percent. The tech-focused Shanghai STAR Market 50 index lost 4 percent on Friday. The Shenzhen Component Index tumbled 1.7 percent for the week, and the tech-heavy ChiNext slid 2.2 percent.

"China's A-shares had a delayed response, but they eventually reacted to the tech selloff on Wall Street, which has been a star performer in the past year," said Dai Qing, an analyst with Changjiang Securities.

China Stocks Succumb to Global Selloff in Technology Companies
Caption: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 percent on Friday, wrapping up the week with a decline of 1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors dumped AI-related shares. South Korea's Kospi index plunged 5.5 percent, led by chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.3 percent, ending the week with a 0.4 percent decline. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.2 percent on Friday for a weekly loss of 0.9 percent. Its tech index dropped 1.8 percent.

In Chinese mainland markets, tech shares led declines. Zhongji Innolight, a leading maker of optical transceivers, lost 7 percent on Friday, while chipmaker Cambricon lost 4.4 percent, Biwin Storage Technology plunged 9 percent, and Hygon Information Technology shed 4 percent.

In Hong Kong trading, Alibaba shares fell nearly 1 percent, Tencent lost 1.3 percent, Zhipu AI tumbled 9 percent, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Chinese mainland's largest chipmaker, lost 7.2 percent.

On Wall Street Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 4.2 percent, its worst performance in a year. Nvidia shares fell 6.2 percent, Broadcom lost 8 percent, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shed 6.7 percent. The sell-off has revived investor concerns that the rush to invest in advanced technology isn't justified by near-term profit prospects.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Alibaba#Tencent#Samsung#Shanghai#Shenzhen#Samsung Electronics#SK Hynix
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