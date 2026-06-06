China Stocks Succumb to Global Selloff in Technology Companies

China's stock markets retreated this week as the bloom came off the tech investment boom globally. Traders said it's too early to tell whether the selloff is a temporary aberration or the start of a longer-term trend, amid persistent concerns that the frenzy over AI companies is overdone.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.74 percent on Friday, wrapping up the week with a decline of 1 percent. The tech-focused Shanghai STAR Market 50 index lost 4 percent on Friday. The Shenzhen Component Index tumbled 1.7 percent for the week, and the tech-heavy ChiNext slid 2.2 percent.

"China's A-shares had a delayed response, but they eventually reacted to the tech selloff on Wall Street, which has been a star performer in the past year," said Dai Qing, an analyst with Changjiang Securities.