Apple Price Hikes Fire Shot Across the Bow of an Industry in Uncharted Territory

Apple's announcement of price hikes last week surprised consumers, highlighted fierce corporate competition for tight memory-chip supplies and sparked a selloff in technology shares. The consumer electronics industry is finding itself in uncharted territory.

Retail prices for the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPad Air were raised by an average of 20 percent globally.

In China, popular configurations had price hikes ranging from 800 yuan (US$118) to 2,000 yuan. While the upcoming iPhone 18 and foldable models were spared for now, the announcement sent shockwaves through the market, triggering a 6 percent plunge in Apple's share price – its largest single-day drop in a year.

Apple directly blamed the price increases on soaring costs of memory chips and storage.

The root cause? The insatiable computing chip demand from artificial intelligence.

"Essentially, the MacBook on a consumer's desk is now competing for the same dynamic random-access memory chips as the data centers that power ChatGPT, and it's at a disadvantage," James Bull, a tech analyst at auditing firm RSM, told Reuters.

Apple is far from alone in passing component-cost pain onto consumers. The hardware crunch is triggering a domino effect across the gaming and PC sectors.

In August, Microsoft will implement its third price adjustment in over a year, raising the cost of its five-year-old Xbox Series S and X consoles by at least US$100-150. That will leave retail prices up 40 percent from last year. Nintendo has confirmed a global price hike for the upcoming Switch 2, starting in September. And Valve launched its latest Steam Machine gaming PC at a much higher-than-expected price, citing component inflation.