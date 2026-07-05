Global Street Dance Titans Clash in Shanghai for TCDL 2026 Finals

The 2026 The Circle Dance Lab (TCDL) World Street Dance Finals was held at the Jingwu Gymnasium in Hongkou District this weekend, bringing together top dancers from more than 10 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Founded in 2008, TCDL is known for its unique blend of streetwise urban energy and professional athletic competition, as well as a diverse and international lineup of participants.

This year's roster featured both seasoned Chinese Olympic-system athletes like Guo Pu and Cui Shengyu, as well as crowd-favorite entertainment show champions such as Poppin C and Zyko.