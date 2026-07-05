Global Street Dance Titans Clash in Shanghai for TCDL 2026 Finals
The 2026 The Circle Dance Lab (TCDL) World Street Dance Finals was held at the Jingwu Gymnasium in Hongkou District this weekend, bringing together top dancers from more than 10 countries and regions, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Founded in 2008, TCDL is known for its unique blend of streetwise urban energy and professional athletic competition, as well as a diverse and international lineup of participants.
This year's roster featured both seasoned Chinese Olympic-system athletes like Guo Pu and Cui Shengyu, as well as crowd-favorite entertainment show champions such as Poppin C and Zyko.
Joined forces as Popping and Hip-Hop champions respectively, Poppin C and Zyko ultimately clinched the 2-on-2 Open-Style Battle title. The runner-up spot went to the equally electrifying duo Denzel and Superstean.
Yeni Cho and Jovi took the crown of the Circle Queen Special Battle. Guo Pu, alongside her partner, stood out in the Circle Jam Freestyle Session 2-on-2 event.
"Compared with pure competitive arenas, TCDL is far more diverse and inclusive, with a richer variety of events," said Guo. "It's incredibly rewarding to exchange ideas and skills with dancers from different disciplines and countries in such a relaxed atmosphere."
Guo made history by winning China's first-ever Breaking World Championship gold medal last year. She then carried on to capture the Asian Championship and World Games titles.
A new generation of dancers also made its mark at TCDL. Xi Jiaqi, captain of China's new-wave national breaking team, led Team Iris to victory in the 5-on-5 Crew Battle.
The judging panel was equally star-studded, featuring two global street dance legends Mr Wiggles and the Gogo Brothers, alongside Chinese judge Lian Jiulong – the only Chinese referee for breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Editor: Shi Jingyun