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Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities

by Hu Min
July 3, 2026
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The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival will launch a summer holiday campaign with 170 activities across the city.

Running from July 8 to October 6, the festival is divided into a summer season through August 31 and a follow-up lineup of events into early October.

The summer season includes six themed weeks covering family travel, museums and heritage, local lifestyle, art, countryside experiences and urban exploration.

Two major exhibitions headline the cultural calendar.

"A House of Nobility – Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" raised its curtain today at the China Art Museum, featuring 472 artifacts, including 31 first-grade cultural relics, marking the largest and highest-level exhibition of the tombs outside central China's Hunan Province.

Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: "A House of Nobility – Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" opens at the China Art Museum.

Live entertainment will highlight July and August, with a packed lineup of 26 concerts across Shanghai.

The 2026 Music in the Summer Air (MISA) festival will run from July 5 to 26.

Along the Huangpu River, seven Shanghai City Lawn Concert sessions are scheduled, while a theater-themed market on Nanjing Road E. will host pop-up performances and creative workshops.

On the Suzhou Creek, four cruise routes – pet-friendly sailings, starlight dinner cruises, live music voyages and traditional tea boat trips – will be launched.

Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Suzhou Creek cruise

Suburban districts will roll out a range of outdoor and seasonal activities.

Jiabei Country Park will host cycling and outdoor exploration programs, while Zhuanghang Town will stage a traditional mutton festival rooted in local cultural heritage. Chenshan Botanical Garden will partner with Shanghai Happy Valley and Guangfulin Relics Park to offer family night tours, stargazing camping and nature education activities.

Shanghai's cultural tourism sector maintained robust momentum through June. The city welcomed 4.38 million inbound tourists between January and May, up 29.06 percent from the same period in 2025. The single-month inbound volume hit 1.04 million in May alone, rising 31.05 percent annually.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Nanjing Road#Huangpu River#Huangpu#Suzhou Creek#China Art Museum#Shanghai Tourism Festival#Shanghai Happy Valley#Shanghai#Nanjing#Suzhou
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