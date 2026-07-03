Shanghai Tourism Festival Unveils 170 Summer Activities

The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival will launch a summer holiday campaign with 170 activities across the city.

Running from July 8 to October 6, the festival is divided into a summer season through August 31 and a follow-up lineup of events into early October.

The summer season includes six themed weeks covering family travel, museums and heritage, local lifestyle, art, countryside experiences and urban exploration.

Two major exhibitions headline the cultural calendar.

"A House of Nobility – Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" raised its curtain today at the China Art Museum, featuring 472 artifacts, including 31 first-grade cultural relics, marking the largest and highest-level exhibition of the tombs outside central China's Hunan Province.