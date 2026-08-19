Unitree Shares Soar in Debut After Hotly Sought Shanghai IPO

Shares in Unitree Robotics, a leading humanoid robotic maker, surged 486 percent from their offer price in the morning session of their trading debut on Shanghai's STAR Market on Wednesday.

The strong performance was in contrast to bearish trading on Chinese stock markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 2 percent by noon and the tech-heavy STAR Market 50 Index tumbling 6 percent.

The Chinese mainland's hottest listing this year came after a heavily oversubscribed IPO that raised 6.1 billion yuan (US$915 million). The 1-in-5525 lottery chances of securing retail shares capture investor excitement; an aggressive price-to-earnings of ratio of 219 times captures expectations for future growth in the robotics industry.

"The performance is stronger than expected and kept relatively stable during the morning session," said Liu Chenmin, an analyst with GF Securities. "It will serve as a positive benchmark for other humanoid robotics firms that plan listings in a really emerging market."